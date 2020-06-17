The mother of a missing teen from Navarro County is seeking statewide assistance to help bring her daughter home.
Missy McGinn, 17, has been missing since April 19 when she ran away from her home in Rice, about 10 miles south of Corsicana off Interstate 45.
“She could be anywhere,” her mother Jennifer Riggs said. “She’s 17, but her mindset is that of a 13-year-old.”
Riggs describes her daughter as “mentally unstable,” saying that she requires medication on a daily basis. Riggs reached out to media outlets across Texas for assistance this week and plans to expand her search into neighboring states in the coming days.
McGuinn was last seen wearing a gray and yellow “Gas Monkey” sweatshirt with gray and black sweatpants. She’s 5’3” and weights 150 pounds and wears glasses. Her hair was died a reddish pink when she went missing, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
She has run away before, Riggs said.
“One of the times that she did run off she ended up in a truck driver’s truck and went from Alma, Texas to Italy, Texas,” Riggs said.
Anyone with information about McGuinn’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Rice Police Department at (903) 326-4146.
