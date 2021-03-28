Lufkin police are investigating the shooting death of a Lufkin man in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane.
Officers were called to Green Meadows Apartments about 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report about a man who had been shot. The housing complex was formerly known as Lotus Lane Apartments.
Officers arrived at the complex to find that the man died of a gunshot wound to the chest following a disturbance inside Apartment 13A, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Although the shooter remains at large, officers do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie.
The incident remains under investigation, according to Pebsworth.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
