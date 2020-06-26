Some people call them “roundabouts.” Others just refer to them as “traffic circles.”
One can find them just about everywhere, but in my extensive driving experience, they’re more common in Texas — especially in some of the smaller towns. Nearly every one of those little places has a town square, and as one enters the downtown area, he or she likely will encounter a roundabout.
Roundabouts aren’t always easy to navigate. They’ve got little roads and streets branching off, and if one isn’t careful, it’s easy to get stuck going in circles. I’ve witnessed drivers going too fast and careening out of control. Watched one guy take out a whole row of street signs. I’ve even seen some drivers get so confused they were heading the wrong way. They hadn’t focused on their exit, somehow got all screwed up and ended up more than a little embarrassed at all the ensuing honking and one-finger waving.
Yup. Forget to concentrate on one lane, and a person could spend a mighty long time driving in circles. I’ve gotten seriously dizzy trying to navigate some of the bigger roundabouts.
It’s kind of how people tend to argue things nowadays, only instead of getting stuck in a roundabout, they get mired in the “Whatabouts.”
I bet you know exactly what I mean. The discussion can range from anything as simple as sports and veer into more serious topics such as religion, politics or race.
Example: “The Cowboys are awesome!” Yeah? What about the Chiefs? They won the Super Bowl.
“Stupid Republicans.” What about the Democrats?
“Stupid Democrats. “What about the Republicans?
“Danged Trump.” What about Hillary?
“Danged Hillary.” What about Trump?
“Coronavirus.” What about the flu?
“Black lives matter.” What about all lives?
Round and round we go with the whatabouts. They’re just as frustrating and nowhere-leading as those roundabouts. The urge to respond with a completely opposite subject sends the whole conversation careening out of control.
It’s especially true on the internet — with a big finger pointing toward social media — where those in search of an argument most assuredly can find one. Trust me. Some folks live for that stuff. They yearn for it like a thirsty man in need of water. For some reason, seeking out another’s statement just so one can fire back with a “whatabout” is some kind of hobby.
These types of dichotomies are exactly the reason I avoid engaging such discussions. For one thing, my time is precious to me, and I have no desire to waste any of it in any argument I know will lead absolutely nowhere. I prefer to reserve my frustration on actually solving a problem, and not just with arguing about it. I’ve suffered my share of trolls and agitators, but I’m old enough now to know how to ignore ’em. If they ever want to sit down for a real face-to-face discussion, count me in. Otherwise, I’m outta here.
The other reason is I’ve learned, just like in traversing a roundabout, it is best to stick to one lane at a time. If there’s an issue, I prefer to hone in on the issue at hand until I get a satisfactory result or answer. The whatabouts are just too distracting. How can anyone resolve one problem if the only response is to mention another problem?
I tend to think of it this way: I’ve got four tires on my truck. If one goes flat, I probably need to direct my attention on the flat tire. The others may be growing tread-worn, but I can’t worry about them until I finish concentrating on the one most in need of my attention. I’ve gotta change the flat; otherwise, I’m stuck in the same place for an indeterminable time.
It’s just how I wished things worked with all the crises we’re facing nowadays. The year 2020 is punk-slapping us all over the place, with dilemma piled on top of dilemma. We’re all searching for solutions, but we’re not going anywhere near the answers when our only counter is yet another “whatabout.”
We’ve got some problems, friends, but the answer to one problem isn’t bringing up another. Can we at least try to follow through on an issue before summoning more obstacles?
If not, we’re doomed to traveling in circles.
Personally, I’m really tired of feeling so dizzy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.