Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunners, after taking a year away because of the pandemic, feature just two returning players from two years ago: Lovietta “Pinky” Walker and Derrica Gilbert, both of whom played major roles in AC’s sweep this weekend in the Angelina Classic at Shands Gymnasium.

Walker blew up the stat sheets in Friday’s 76-67 win over LSU-Eunice, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Zaraya March added 18 points and four steals and Matilda Gordon pitched in with eight points and nine rebounds. Defensively, the Lady ’Runner defense forced 20 Lady Bengal turnovers, converting those into 16 points.

LSU-Eunice’s Autumn Chassion led her team with 22 points.

Saturday’s matchup against McLennan College proved an even tougher test, with the Highlassies taking advantage of some early cold shooting on the AC end of the floor. The Lady Roadrunners went just 4-of-18 from the field in the first quarter and fell behind 19-13 after the first eight minutes.

The Lady ’Runners — specifically sophomore Derrica Gilbert — caught fire in the second half to break open a close contest on the way to a 68-57 win.

Gilbert knocked down four of her six three-pointers in the final period to finish with a game-high 22 points. Walker added another double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Makayla Williams drilled a trio of three pointers to finish with 12 points. March also got in on the double-double action, adding 11 points and 10 rebounds; and Smith swiped another six steals, as AC forced 22 Highlassie turnovers.

For the weekend, Smith finished with eight total steals, giving her 15 for the season.

Mersadez Nephew led McLennan with 12 points in the loss.

AC’s ladies face North American University at 1 p.m. Sunday at Shands Gymnasium.

The email address for AC’s Sports Information Director is gstallard@angelina.edu.