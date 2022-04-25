Renée Elise Goldsberry is coming home to have a party with her fans.
Goldsberry, who grew up in Houston, is performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Temple Theater. She is best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
Her performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award. In July 2021, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the Disney Plus film adaptation.
Goldsberry started in theater when her mom enrolled her in a Houston International Theatre School program during the summer.
“At the time, it was just keeping me out of the house in the summertime,” she said. “And knowing that going out to play in Houston was not a great idea in the middle of the summer, so it was finding an indoor activity. And it ended up being my passion for the rest of my life.”
Goldsberry said the success of “Hamilton” “continually surprises me.”
“I think everyone always hopes that the job they take becomes tremendously successful,” she said.
She currently stars in the Peacock series “Girls5eva” with Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps and produced by Tina Fey. Season 2 of the show is coming out May 5.
“The show is so much fun,” she said. “Fun to watch, it was fun to film. I love the women, and I love the comedy. It’s laugh-out-loud funny.”
Since Hamilton was released on Disney Plus during the pandemic, she said it was “particularly busy” for her.
“I spent a lot of time doing press, promoting ‘Hamilton’ on Disney Plus from my office,” she said. “I also had a great opportunity to start season one of ‘Girls5eva.’ I did a cameo in the movie ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ by Lin-Manuel Miranda.”
She also said she enjoyed having time with her children without any distractions.
“Just a lot of really, really intense family time that was really needed,” she said. “Because I had been traveling so much before the pandemic. So it was a busy time and there were, you know, in spite of the challenges of that health crisis, there were wonderful silver linings.”
Goldsberry said she is releasing an album sometime before the summer.
“I am writing the last few songs now,” she said. “And I’m very excited about it. I've been writing music since I was in high school. And I have taken some time over the last few decades to do a lot of other things. I'm excited to come back to it and have original music to add to so many of the songs that people know me for.”
Though she won’t be performing any original music at the concert, she said she is singing “a lot of songs people know and love already.”
“Some spiritual songs, some pop songs, rock songs, gospel songs, folk music, jazz standards, classics,” she said. “And I end with most of the songs people know and love from the Broadway shows I've been in.”
She said touring is a good time to meet fans and see the country.
“The best part of it is the opportunity to have what I consider a musical celebration in some of the most beautiful concert halls in this country,” she said. “The opportunity to perform at this level in these really huge, beautiful spaces came from the success of ‘Hamilton,’ and I really enjoyed it. So far, I have not ended a concert that didn't feel like we just had a big party.”
Goldsberry said she is excited about coming to Texas town she has never visited.
“I consider Texas home,” she said. “And even if I haven't been to that particular town, there's something about Texas that is — it's just like coming back to where it all started, and, you know, the spring is a beautiful time to be there.”
To purchase tickets, go to the Angelina Arts Box Office, angelinaarts.org or call (936) 633-5454.
