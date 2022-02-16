Angelina College’s Lace Tangianau watches her sixth-inning solo homer leave the yard during Monday’s nightcap against Northeast Texas Community College. The Lady Roadrunners moved to 9-1 on the season with a 3-2, 5-4 sweep of the Lady Eagles at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex.
Angelina College’s Bailey Frenzel blasts the second of her two two-run homers in the nightcap of Monday’s sweep over Northeast Texas Community College.
The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners pulled off a pair of one-run wins on Monday, sweeping Northeast Texas Community College by scores of 3-2 and 5-4 at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex in Lufkin.
Haley Primrose threw a gem in the circle in the opening game, striking out 14 Lady Eagles, including the first nine batters she faced, to earn the win. Alyssa Collazo doubled in the bottom of the sixth inning and came around to score the eventual game winner on an RBI single from Taylor Hartsell.
The nightcap was just as nerve-racking, but AC’s Bailey Frenzel helped ease the pressure with a pair of two-run homers — one in the first inning, and another in the third.
With the game tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Lace Tangianau put the Lady ’Runners on top to stay with a long solo shot over the wall in left for the game-winning RBI.
Mia Gilmore earned the win in the circle, with Gianna Wade stepping in to earn the save with a scoreless seventh inning.
AC’s ladies, now 9-1 on the season, will play a doubleheader at Kilgore College on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
