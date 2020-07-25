Everything is not “black and white.”
Those are not even colors, they are shades. We, as white Americans and Black Americans, are not that different. Below the skin we are virtually identical. All of us have red blood flowing through our veins. That is the same color that our Savior shed on the cross for all of our sins. The color or shade of our skin does not define nor diminish who we are or the value or worth of our life.
We are directed by the Bible to love one another. It says that God so loved the world (all of us) that He gave His Son to be the propitiation for our sins so we can live in harmony with each other and ourselves.
The Declaration of Independence says that we are all created equal and endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Even in the U.S. Constitution, there is no distinction between us based on color. That is what makes America the land of the free and the greatest nation on the face of the Earth.
What we really do have is a spiritual problem in America. There is a spiritual war being waged on this Earth between good and evil and we are ignoring it.
God is on one side and Satan on the other vying for the hearts and minds of men. God motivates by love — Satan by hate. Satan’s goal is to divide and conquer, so his tactic is to pit people and groups against each other. For instance, he encourages Blacks to hate whites and whites to hate Blacks with virulent terms like racism.
Meanwhile, our lives hang in the balance between who influences us the most, God or Satan. Man’s soul dictates conduct, with the soul being defined as the mind, will and emotion. Who we submit our mind to will determine our destiny on this Earth.
All of us are prone to imperfection, sinful ways and conduct by Satan himself, who is aptly called the father of lies. We are all sinners and fall short of the glory of God, who is the only hope for human beings to live together in harmony and peace. God endows us with truth and the ability to live life above conflict and violence by rejecting Satan’s lies and influence to do evil.
This civil war that is being waged in our country by imperfect but equal men and women is an abomination to God and to our Christian heritage.
We can and must resolve our grievances by returning to God’s command that we love one another as ourselves. It is not by power or might or rebellion but by the Spirit of the Lord that provides a way where there seems to be none. God would have us forgive our brothers that we might live together as the family of man.
We must return to God as the arbiter of our communion with each other and find and give forgiveness. Otherwise, these our United States of America, will become fractured and weak and ultimately devolve into another Venezuela — socialist and ungodly.
Second Chronicles 7:14 says “If my people which are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear them from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
