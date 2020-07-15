At TxDOT, things change daily. Whether it’s road maintenance, an ongoing construction project or someone asking me a question I have never answered before. I guess that’s why I enjoy my job so much. Each day is different and the people who work around me feel the same way.
Some people don’t accept change well. Maybe it’s the fear of the unknown or the certainty that things will never be the same. We have all seen changes both in the way we do our jobs and in our communities around us recently.
Well, things are about to change even more here in the Lufkin District. Retirement comes around only once in a lifetime and the Lufkin District will see several of our longtime employees take that step within the next few days. The retirements will cause change in various areas, but none of them will have the impact on us as much as the retirement of District Engineer Cheryl P. Flood.
After serving the great state of Texas for 38 years, on July 31, Cheryl will turn the page to begin the next chapter of her life. We all wish her well, but her knowledge and input will be greatly missed in the Lufkin District.
Cheryl set her sights high early in life. She wanted to be an engineer and began working to reach that goal. She got her feet wet with TxDOT working as a summer intern in the Pharr District in the summers of 1979, ’80 and ’81. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1982 from Texas Tech University and she was hired as a fulltime engineering assistant in Big Spring in July 1982.
But it was in July 1986 that she found her home in the Lufkin District, serving as an engineering assistant in the Design office. There was no stopping her from becoming the best she could be. In 1993, she was appointed to the position of Area Engineer in the Lufkin Office. In June 2003, she was named Director of Transportation and Development for the Lufkin District and in August 2014, Cheryl was named Lufkin District Engineer. She has served as the Lufkin District leader for the past six years.
She has been more than a capable leader with a strong, calm and steady hand through challenges and changes. She has been a mentor, a friend and the very best colleague to more than 200 Lufkin District employees. Her leadership ability was recognized in 2012 when she was awarded the Luther DeBerry Award from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, and in 2013 she was inducted into the Civil and Environmental Engineering Academy at Texas Tech University.
Cheryl’s focus has always been on safety for her employees and for the traveling public. She has stood behind us and helped us all through challenging times. Her work ethic has served as an example to help us in the Lufkin District become better employees. Her attitude is that success as a district is never owned. It is rented and the rent comes due every day.
I heard someone say years ago on retirement day that when they left the building for the last time, the lights wouldn’t even flicker. But I’m pretty sure that come July 31, the lights in the halls of the Lufkin District will flicker when Cheryl P. Flood leaves the building.
