The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce will host a town hall meeting to give residents a chance to learn more about the optional county road system — or unit-road system — before election day.
Attorney Robert Bass of Allison, Bass & Magee LLP will be at Keltys First Baptist Church in Lufkin at 5:30 p.m. Monday. His presentation will cover unit systems for county road design, construction and maintenance in an attempt to educate county residents before they vote.
If adopted, the unit-road system would consolidate the work on all four precincts to be under the supervision of one person. Currently, four men — the Angelina County commissioners — and their foremen control road maintenance. Proponents of the unit-road system have pointed to Nacogdoches County as an example of how the system operates.
Bass’ presentation is available at tinyurl.com/y4nmryyq.
