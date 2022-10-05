Angelina College’s Francies Galdino heads the ball to the middle of the pitch during a recent match. The No. 5 Roadrunners host the No. 7 Tyler Junior College Apaches as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday on the AC campus.
For the past two weeks, Angelina College’s soccer teams have maintained their positions in the national rankings. Despite the Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners winning several matches on the road during the two-week span, neither group has been able to advance.
“It’s because the teams ahead of us haven’t lost, either,” AC head coach Nataki Stewart said. “We just have to keep doing what we’re doing, especially with the postseason looming ahead of us.”
The rankings could change considerably after today, however, as the No. 5 Roadrunners and No. 11 Lady Roadrunners host Tyler Junior College’s No. 2 Apache Ladies and No. 6 Apaches. Both matches take place at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.
In the teams’ earlier matches in Tyler, the Lady Roadrunners dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker in double overtime, while the men pulled out a thrilling 3-2 win over the Apaches.
AC’s teams have been on the road since Sept. 21, with the Lady Roadrunners taking wins against Northeast Texas Community College (2-0), Jacksonville College (1-0), No. 9 Navarro College (2-1) and Trinity Valley Community College (20-1). Liliane Clase leads the Lady ’Runners in goals (12) and points (30). Marlene Flores is right behind her with 10 goals and 24 points. AC’s defense is allowing a miniscule .45 goals per match.
The AC men still haven’t lost a match despite losing several key players to injury. After a 1-1 draw at home against Coastal Bend on Sept. 14, the ’Runners have bounced back with wins at Paris College (1-0), NTCC (1-0), Jacksonville (4-2) and TVCC (6-0). Juan Lopez continues to lead the attack with nine goals and 28 points, and a greedy defense is allowing just .90 goals per match.
Kickoff for today’s matches will take place at 5 p.m. for the women and 7:30 p.m. for the men.
The game features an “Orange Out” where fans are asked to wear orange in support of the AC teams. The first 100 kids to sign up for the “Rowdy Kids’ Club” will receive free “Orange Out” t-shirts.
