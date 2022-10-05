For the past two weeks, Angelina College’s soccer teams have maintained their positions in the national rankings. Despite the Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners winning several matches on the road during the two-week span, neither group has been able to advance.

Francies Galdino

Angelina College’s Francies Galdino heads the ball to the middle of the pitch during a recent match. The No. 5 Roadrunners host the No. 7 Tyler Junior College Apaches as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday on the AC campus.

“It’s because the teams ahead of us haven’t lost, either,” AC head coach Nataki Stewart said. “We just have to keep doing what we’re doing, especially with the postseason looming ahead of us.”