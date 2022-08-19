Texas is in the middle of the hurricane season, and historically, the strongest storms are in August and September. The National Forest and Grasslands in Texas have hurricane or severe weather plans in place for ranger districts.
District rangers execute their hurricane or severe-weather plans if any storms are approaching. These plans focus on visitor and employee safety.
Visitors can expect the temporary closure of district offices and recreation areas 48-72 hours before threatening storms arrive. In addition, campers in the paths of potentially severe weather or hurricanes will be asked to relocate, and roads and trails also will be closed as necessary.
Once weather conditions improve and there is no longer a direct threat to visitors and employees, the National Forest and Grasslands in Texas will send out crews to assess any damage to areas in the forest, including recreation areas, roads and trail systems.
“Our ranger districts assist our local communities impacted by severe weather events in tree clearing to aid in road-opening efforts for emergency response vehicles and residents living in and around storm-affected areas,” said Kimpton Cooper, forest supervisor. “We will open any areas temporarily closed as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Employees from the National Forest and Grasslands in Texas can provide specialized support for storm-affected areas, including chainsaw crews, heavy equipment and aerial assets (drones and helicopters, when available). This assistance is coordinated with local and state emergency responders while assisting the local communities.
“Our specialized, trained and qualified personnel assist our local communities and other states as needed,” Cooper said.
In past years, National Forest and Grasslands in Texas personnel have responded to tornado cleanup, hurricanes, snowstorms and other extreme weather events.
For more information about potential weather impacts: National Weather Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.