Manhattan Fine Dining

Manhattan Fine Dining owner Destin Sabani will be offering a free Christmas Eve dinner for 500 from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

 Lufkin Daily News file photo

Manhattan Fine Dining Restaurant will be opening its doors from 2-4 p.m. Saturday for everyone in the community to enjoy a free spaghetti meal.

Restaurant owner Destin Sabani began welcoming those in need of food to Manhattan on Christmas Eve 15 years ago, and said he is preparing to feed approximately 500 people this year.

