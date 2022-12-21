Manhattan Fine Dining Restaurant will be opening its doors from 2-4 p.m. Saturday for everyone in the community to enjoy a free spaghetti meal.
Restaurant owner Destin Sabani began welcoming those in need of food to Manhattan on Christmas Eve 15 years ago, and said he is preparing to feed approximately 500 people this year.
“It’s my pleasure to make people happy,” he said. “People need help, and I want to remind them that they are not forgotten — we still think about them, care about them and we’re trying to help.”
In addition to the spaghetti and meatballs cooked by Sabani and his staff, cookies will be provided.
“Many people don’t have food, it’s cold and it’s Christmas Eve,” Sabani said. “This will revitalize their drive for life.”
Sabani is grateful his grandson, Adrian Sabani, along with other Lufkin High School alumni, will be helping by volunteering at the spaghetti feeding.
“He’s a freshman at Princeton, and he and his friends are coming back to help me,” he said. “All these people, they used to help in high school, and they’re here for Christmas break and they’re coming to help.”
Sabani encourages people to bring their families, and said they can grab food and go.
“Just come on over, take food and bring it home,” he said. “You can feed your family.”
