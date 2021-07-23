Remember way back in the spring of 2020? Then, “pandemic” was something from a history book, “zoom” was the sound a kid with a toy car made and “lockdown” was what a misbehaving teenager experienced from his or her parents.
In no more than a heartbeat, everything changed. All of us had to make so many weird adjustments, and few had to adapt to our situations more than educators and students.
What a mess, and that’s putting it lightly. It’s hard enough getting a student to pay attention when a teacher is standing right there in front of the classroom. Expecting someone — especially those little ones — to focus on a computer screen proved nearly impossible. Learning, already a challenging endeavor on its best day, evolved into a synonym for “heartbreak.”
And those poor teachers. Lord, did they ever have to get creative. I thought educators were doing everything but backflips — then I saw a video of a gymnastics instructor conducting her class via video, and she was actually doing backflips.
I saw where so many teachers were converting entire rooms in their own homes into replicas of their classrooms. They hung the same signs and posters, and some even arranged furniture in ways to make things more familiar to the kids staring at those screens.
All if it was ridiculously difficult for all involved. Somehow, folks made it work.
Along the way, some of us found some sort of bright side to our new lives. Personally, while I prefer having personal interactions with students, I still found some good stuff. Not having to wear long britches, for example. Since all my students could see of me onscreen was my face and upper torso, I simply had to don a decent shirt. One guy in my class was picking on me about my age, and he asked if I was in the “Crocs and socks” stage of my life yet.
I lifted my foot in front of the screen to show him my Crocs and socks.
I thoroughly enjoyed the extra time with my wife — time we don’t have together when life is rocking along at its usual pace. I wouldn’t trade those days with her for anything.
We all learned how to accommodate more students simply because there weren’t any classroom limitations. Yes, we “Zoomed” and gathered in “Google Meet” more than we’d ever done in the past.
Somehow, people made it work as best they could.
Now, as we head into a brand-new school year, we’re going to have to endure another bout of changes created because of those other changes. Yes, I’ll have to wear britches and real shoes. No, I won’t have as much time at home. Things are about to get hopping as we all attempt to return to what we once considered “normal.” I’m excited about seeing my people again, but it’s sure gonna feel weird at first.
Unfortunately, things aren’t going back to exactly the way the were pre-COVID. The danged virus is stubborn, and it’s not going away completely no matter how much we hope it will. It’s mutated and found yet another form by which it can serve to make us miserable. It’s what viruses do, right? Just when we thought the fat lady was getting ready to sing, she caught a sore throat from a different bug.
We’re nowhere near the COVID casualty numbers we saw earlier, thanks to the vaccines. But we’re not at zero, either, meaning the nasty pestilence is still finding ways to sneak into our lives. In fact, the New York Times reports that after a significant downturn in cases from April through June, the numbers are starting to spike again as the population pushes itself back to its original settings.
Those numbers are why I’m hoping we don’t let down our collective guard in a desperate attempt to rewind the clock to where we were before we’d ever even heard of COVID. The stupid virus can’t wait to see us crowding together again.
Even now, there’s a raging debate regarding mask requirements (yeah, we thought we were over those masks, didn’t we?). The CDC’s recommendation to require masks in schools has been met with a mix of reactions. Some states are attempting to ban any form of required mask wearing, while others are attempting to make it policy.
Still others wonder if it’s possible to mandate vaccinations before allowing students to participate in school or activities. Taking the vaccine is still a choice, but the truth is those who choose to remain unvaccinated put themselves and others at risk. Just this summer, a college baseball team lost out on its chance to compete in the World Series because of the rules regarding the testing of unvaccinated players. Yes, it was their right to decline the vaccine, but there were consequences affecting the rest of the team.
In my unsolicited opinion, the worst thing about COVID has been its propensity to create collateral damage. A person could be following every prescribed guideline, but exposure could come from someone else who wasn’t. Some of us have experienced more than enough loss of friends and loved ones. One was too many.
There’s nothing fair about a virus.
I know, I know. We’re all sick of hearing about the sickness. We all wish it would go away and let us do whatever the heck we want.
We’re not there yet, friends. It could still be a while before we chalk up COVID as a chapter in a history book. The virus still has ample opportunity to wreak havoc, whether in our classrooms or our homes. Current numbers aren’t as alarming as they once were but only for those who aren’t one of those numbers.
Getting back to “normal” in the next month sounds great (except for having to wear shoes and pants) but it’s still not going to be our earlier version of normal. I’m hoping everyone realizes and accepts we’ve still got challenges to face.
Brace yourselves, friends. We’re all heading for a whole ’nother round of weird.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.