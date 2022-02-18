Today in local history Feb 18, 2022 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save February 19-20Five years ago■ Rental prices in Lufkin have increased by 12.2% in the last year, with the median price for a one-bedroom apartment now costing about $620.■ Corinne Jones opens a retrospective art exhibition, showcasing her work from 1967-2016. The exhibition will be open at the Museum of East Texas through May 21.Ten years ago■ Popular 24-hour eatery Lone Star Charlie’s forced to close at Loop 287 and U.S. Highway 59 north. State uses eminent domain to acquire land to build a new highway bypass.■ Pineywoods Community Academy junior Carli Bynum wins a spot on the All-State Choir for third year in a row.Twenty years ago■ Hudson City Council asks Mayor Curtis Burton to reimburse the city $500 for the printing and distribution of a newsletter created without the council’s approval. From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Today In Local History Curtis Burton Price Politics Hudson City Council Carli Bynum Corinne Jones Rental Distribution Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty hires first human resources directorDetails emerge regarding alleged sex assaults of two childrenDuo indicted for kidnapping, robbery and tomahawk, machete and urine assaultAngelina County judge candidates respond to Q&AEarly voting to begin MondayPolice arrest woman on charge of stealing truck, leading officers on pursuitGroups release 27 Eastern wild turkeys in Angelina CountyCompetitive boxing gym opening downtownEarly voting starts todayLISD discusses raise for custodial staff Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
