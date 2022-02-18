February 19-20

Five years ago

■ Rental prices in Lufkin have increased by 12.2% in the last year, with the median price for a one-bedroom apartment now costing about $620.

■ Corinne Jones opens a retrospective art exhibition, showcasing her work from 1967-2016. The exhibition will be open at the Museum of East Texas through May 21.

Ten years ago

■ Popular 24-hour eatery Lone Star Charlie’s forced to close at Loop 287 and U.S. Highway 59 north. State uses eminent domain to acquire land to build a new highway bypass.

■ Pineywoods Community Academy junior Carli Bynum wins a spot on the All-State Choir for third year in a row.

Twenty years ago

■ Hudson City Council asks Mayor Curtis Burton to reimburse the city $500 for the printing and distribution of a newsletter created without the council’s approval.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center,

TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.