Oncor is monitoring developing weather conditions in East Texas and prepositioning crews and resources ahead of the extreme weather forecast for the next few days, according to Oncor customer operations executive Roger Lindsey.
Prepositioning allows for any necessary restoration work to begin as quickly as possible if the weather impacts our service territory, according to Lindsey.
‘‘We are encouraging our customers to prepare as well and follow our social media pages for continued updates,’’ he said. ‘‘Oncor is working hard to prepare for potentially severe weather like this and our personnel has a lot of experience working in various weather conditions, including rain, snow, ice and sleet.
‘‘Should there be any outages, be assured that our crews will begin restoration efforts as soon as it’s safe to do so. Oncor also will continue to provide updates on our social media accounts and the MyOncor app.’’
Lindsey said a frequent customer question is, “How can I report my outage?”
He recommends customers let Oncor know about outages via its MyOncor app on their mobile device. He said the app will allow customers to report an outage, track an outage and receive more information with regard to the outages.
Customers also may call Oncor at (888) 313-4747. Outages also can be monitored at oncor.com.
He said another option for customers is the company’s TEXT Outage program. Customers who have signed up can text ‘‘out’’ to 66267 if they lose power.
Lindsey said Oncor also is closely watching the impact the impending weather may have on its equipment, and will continue to take steps to prepare for those situations.
‘‘Something we often see during winter storms like this is traffic accidents that impact our poles or equipment, so we ask everyone to please be extra cautious on the roads,’’ Lindsey said. ‘‘And remember, if you see a downed power line, stay away and immediately call 911.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.