Ever witnessed childbirth? Moms, no fair answering. The question is for lucky folks like me who didn’t have to endure it personally.
I’ve seen childbirth twice. Saw the pregnancies leading up to the big events.
I wouldn’t wish any of it on another human being.
The pregnancies alone are enough to put fear into a brave man. Puking up breakfast every morning. Hormone fluctuations. Mood swings. Cramps. Body changes. The kind of discomfort anyone else could only experience after a 12-car pileup.
Around nine months of suffering, followed by “labor.”
Labor. When something the size of a football tries to make its way out a door designed way too small for the job. You thought watching the pregnancy was scary? Wait’ll you see what happens to Mom when she’s trying to squeeze out a bundle. Oh, and wait’ll you get a load of what pops out. With my first daughter, I watched her come squirming out looking as if she’d lost a battle with a pan of bad lasagna. Doc tried to hand her to me, telling me she was beautiful, and I’m all like, “Nah, man. I’ve got her for at least the next 18 years. I can give you five minutes to hose her down.”
Both my experiences seeing a kid enter the world were caesarian deliveries. Those are when the doc cuts a hole in the lady’s belly and fishes around inside until he finds something that feels like a baby. Or lasagna.
The other way to shoot out a baby is called “natural childbirth” and I beg to differ. I haven’t seen anything natural about a tiny bloody human exiting from another bloody human.
Meanwhile, as the trying-to-be-helpful father stands by and tries not to throw up or pass out, the mother is looking downright angelic as she casts eyes on the fruit of her womb. I’ve heard women complain about the way they looked immediately after dropping their child, but I double-dog dare anyone to show me something more beautiful. Somehow, all the pain and suffering Mom endured becomes worth it. I’ll never know how, but it is.
Pregnancy and labor. A lot of pain and suffering, followed by a true miracle.
I’m hoping right now I’m witnessing something darned near close to giving birth. Our beloved country is going through turmoil and heartache the likes of which some of us either can’t remember or have never seen. It’s heartbreaking, and it’s disappointing. We’re supposed to be better than this, right? We claim “greatest country in the world” status regularly, but the volume of those claims seems to have subsided considerably lately. Why wouldn’t they? We can’t stop fighting each other long enough to sing our own praises.
Civil unrest? Yeah, that’s one way to say it. Massive divides between the most common among us. Protests and riots, and people on every side handling things both the right and wrong ways. Everybody just seems mad, meaning we can’t really work on an actual solution until the anger ebbs. No one ever wins any argument based on emotion alone.
This is where we are right now. It’s not a good place to be, any more than a delivery room is a desirable location.
But I still hold out hope. I hope — and pray — we’ll go through all this pain and suffering just so we can all produce something healthy and beautiful at some point. How awesome would it be to see us come out of this with real equality across the board, and real acceptance in every area of everyday life? Not as much “them” and a whole lot more of “us”? Maybe even a chance for all of us to disagree without sparking some sort of massive battle over a mere difference of opinion.
Those are my hopes. I hope what we’re experiencing right now are labor pains on the way to giving birth to something special. It may not look great at first, but even the ugliest baby has a chance to grow into something beautiful. (I don’t care what y’all say. Not every baby comes out pretty, what with their cone-shaped head and squished faces.)
I’ll never give up on this country and its people. I’ll never surrender my dreams of seeing us become what we could be. Maybe I’m deluded, and maybe the doomsayers have a point: This is the beginning of the end of what we’ve grown to love.
I’m not buying it. I’m convinced we’re about to birth a healthy, bouncing baby new country — one where we’re all treated alike. One where we’re judging the content of character over any other trait. Eventually, maybe we’ll all cast the same beaming expressions every new mother offers after seeing what she’s accomplished. Please let whatever comes out of this be something for which we can express the same pride as a new parent.
All of this is gonna hurt. It’s definitely gonna be uncomfortable. Anything worth having takes work, and another word for “work” is “labor.”
I’m ready to see what pops out of the delivery chute.
I sure hope it looks more like a human and less like bad lasagna.
