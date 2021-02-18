The emergency shelter at the Pitser-Garrison Convention Center will remain open until 10 a.m. Saturday, Lufkin City Manager Bruce Green said.
There were up to 130 people who sought refuge at the convention center since it opened Wednesday evening, he said. There were still 105 people at the shelter at 11:10 a.m. according to Green. They expect swells in the early evening.
The Red Cross received food donations from Tomé Catering, Brookshire Brothers and Real Time Breads which it distributed to those in the shelter, Green said. Roma’s Italian Bistro in Lufkin also supplied food.
Thousands in the county are still without power or water, though Oncor and local utility employees are working round the clock to resolve those issues.
City of Lufkin waste management crews will also begin making rounds through the city Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the city.
