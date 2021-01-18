It's time again for the Pregnancy Help Center to kick off its annual Babypalooza, also known as a Texas-sized baby shower.
The event will run from Friday to Feb. 26 and will collect items such as diapers of all sizes under 2 and 3, potty training supplies, baby wipes, clothing (especially boys), baby bath and shampoo, toys and books, bottles, sippy cups, feeding supplies and socks for infants, children, women and men to give to the center's clients.
“The Pregnancy Help Center has been intentional during COVID-19 to reach out to many of the families we have served over the past couple of years to educate, encourage and equip them through this difficult journey,” executive director Paula Havard said in a newsletter. “By serving our current families, as well as reaching out to those in the past, we have not only been a source of great information and encouragement, but we have also distributed a lot of material items. Most importantly, we have attempted to bring joy in the journey through a fearful time.”
Babypalooza traditionally has multiple public drop-off locations where the center encourages the community to purchase items and take their donations. This year, however, the center will not be encouraging the community to visit particular locations but rather to bring donations to the center office at 401 Gaslight Blvd.
"We are, however, looking for businesses, churches, organizations, schools, families and friend groups to partner with us in collecting baby items to bring to the center," Havard said. "As a collection site, you would determine your own collection box/baby bed/play pen/etc., distribute flyers/emails/etc. to your employees, congregations, members, students or family and friends and encourage them to bring items to your location."
Collection sites are asked to bring items to the center by Feb. 26. Havard said this plan will prevent center employees from having to go to multiple locations to set up boxes, take pictures and distribute flyers and will decrease traffic that may have been encouraged at a public site.
If any potential collection sites would prefer to collect money instead of items, a donation link has been created for convenience at phclufkin.org/babypalooza-2021.
"We recognize that this has been a hard year for everyone, and we are so thankful that we were able to continue to educate, encourage and empower families in East Texas through the events of this past year," Havard wrote. "Needless to say, we need the support to restock our resource room."
