A big shout out and thank you to the Pineywoods Jeep People for its annual fundraiser (pulled pork sandwiches) benefiting County Wreaths Across America. It was held Saturday, Sept. 24.

By the time you are reading this, the Oct. 1 Huntington Catfish Festival also will be in our rearview mirror, and because this article is due before this event happens, we expect and hope it was an exceptionally good one.

Rita Redd is the president of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.