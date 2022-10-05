A big shout out and thank you to the Pineywoods Jeep People for its annual fundraiser (pulled pork sandwiches) benefiting County Wreaths Across America. It was held Saturday, Sept. 24.
By the time you are reading this, the Oct. 1 Huntington Catfish Festival also will be in our rearview mirror, and because this article is due before this event happens, we expect and hope it was an exceptionally good one.
No better time than the present to get your Wreaths Across America wreath sponsorship, whether in the mail, online or just a cash donation — it doesn’t matter. Be sure to use the link on the Facebook page Angelina County Wreaths Across America to be sure it gets to the correct place.
Think about what this sponsorship means. One $15 wreath does so much for our veterans and our community.
■ The wreath is placed on the grave of an American soldier in of his or her honor and memory Dec. 17, 2022, at Garden of Memories in Lufkin.
■ Sponsorship helps furnish military branch flags for Harbor Hospice. Each veteran who comes into Harbor Hospice care receives a flag of the branch of service they were in (if they are not able to receive one, it goes to their family).
■ Sponsorship helps purchase grave marker flags placed on veteran graves in several area cemeteries on Memorial Day.
■ Sponsorship helps purchase American Flags used for our Flag Day exchange. For each worn out, faded or torn 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag brought in, a new one is furnished for free. This is our way of helping our community fly a “Made in the USA” American flag in good condition. With this program going into our third year next year, we hope to get the word out and not have any tattered, torn and faded flags flying in Angelina County.
It was great to have the new National American Legion Commander Vincent J. Troiola speak to us at this year’s DEC conference Sept. 23-25 in Austin. He pledged to make “Be The One” his No. 1 priority this year. And the new state commander, Gerry Hince from Bryan, said she also would make this program a top priority.
Be the one:
■ To ask veterans in your life how they are doing.
■ To listen when a veteran needs to talk.
■ To reach out when a veteran is struggling.
The theme of the new state auxiliary president, Myra Cooper from El Paso, is “We Love Our Veterans, We treat them like Diamonds,” and her membership theme is “Bearing for Membership and Caring for Veterans.” We also are very pleased to announce that Cooper will be joining us this year for our Wreaths Across America event. Her special project is Camp Hope in Houston. It is part of the PTSD Foundation. The Mission of the PTSD Foundation of America is to bring hope and healing to combat veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post traumatic stress.
Then before we know it, it will be November and time for Veterans Day events including the Angelina County Veterans Day Parade in Huntington and the ceremonies following. More information on November events as they become available.
The American Legion Post No. 113 is located in the Angelina County Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. We meet on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
