On April 21, 1836, Gen. Sam Houston led the Texian Army to victory at the Battle of San Jacinto. Fought near the present day city of Deer Park, the 18-minute long battle began when Texian forces charged the Mexican camp during their siesta — for which Mexican President and Gen. Santa Anna failed to post sentinels.
This battle is often marked as the beginning of the Republic of Texas and known for the legendary battle cry, “Remember the Alamo, remember Goliad!” which not only honors the fallen Texans, but those Americans who volunteered to join in the fight for our state’s independence from Mexico.
Today, two paintings by artist Henry Arthur McArdle memorialize this battle as the largest paintings to adorn the Texas Senate chamber.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol in Austin.
The Texas House recently made great strides toward strengthening and protecting our Second Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens. I am a proud co-author of House Bill 1927, which would ensure individuals are able to carry a handgun to protect themselves from the dangers of the world without first having to navigate through the often burdensome, bureaucratic process of obtaining a license.
This bill keeps the licensing process as an option, providing individuals the opportunity to learn and train on the proper use and safety of a firearm.
Additionally, I was proud to present House Bill 2004 before the Texas House in recent days. This bill reduces the financial liability when the smoke of a prescribed fire drifts well down range from the burn and is out of a burn boss’s control.
As you may know, safe and responsible burning is critical to preventing catastrophic wildfires and restoring soil health. This legislation supports the burn process and protects the certified and insured prescribed burn managers from the litigious society in which we find ourselves.
My colleagues overwhelmingly voted in favor of this measure, sending HB 2004 over to the Senate for their consideration.
Finally, I was honored to lay out House Bill 1256 before the House Committee on Appropriations. This bill redirects 1% of the already collected tax from alcohol sales to fund specialty courts, such as drug courts, across the state.
These courts are proven to reduce the likelihood of repeat offenses and help non-violent criminal offenders and their families turn away from substance abuse in hopes of a better life. Through supporting our state’s specialty courts system, this legislation aims to change the lives of people by helping them reintegrate into society and become productive citizens.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at 634-2762.
Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will be posting regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and sharing information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby.
