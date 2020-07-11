Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery,” published in 1948, has always been one of my favorite short stories. When I was younger, my love of the story had more to do with the twisted ending. I loved that kind of stuff. As I grew older, I began learning of the various themes. Now, as an educator, I love discussing the story with students.
In case you haven’t read it, the story opens with a picturesque scene of an idyllic small town in Anywhere, USA. The citizens are gathering for the annual “lottery,” with everyone in attendance. Kids, husbands, wives; old and young. Everyone. All there to carry on a tradition of which few can remember the origins or the reasons.
I won’t spoil the ending. I’ll just say that winning the “lottery” mentioned in the story isn’t how we think of a lottery today. In short, the “winner” is subjected to a barbaric custom existing for no other reason than “there’s always been a lottery,” according to one of the characters, Old Man Warner.
This story is even easier to teach in light of the current goings-on in our own world. There are numerous themes within the story, but these following few really stand out to me nowadays.
First, there’s the “it’s always been that way” theme. Traditions — and even heritage — are great, but is “it’s always been that way” a real reason to hold onto them? The world and its people change, and some customs just don’t fit any longer. We seem scared to change anything, so we just keep passing outdated ideas down through generations. Here in the U.S., we tend to view countries practicing ancient traditions as “primitive” — all while acting in much the same way when it comes to clinging to the past.
Next, Old Man Warner dismisses younger citizens who want to do away with the lottery. “Pack of crazy fools,” he says. “Listening to the young folks, nothing’s good enough for them.” Basically, “If it was good enough for my generation, it should be good enough for theirs.”
We’re seeing plenty of the same attitude now. I’m getting old, and I’ll admit to wondering often just what some young folks are thinking. But the truth is, it’s their world, too. They reside in these same times as everyone else. Why shouldn’t they have a voice? Why are we so dismissive?
“Because it’s always been that way” isn’t acceptable — nor should it be. Sure, youngsters aren’t always right, but neither are any of the rest of us. I hear thoughts and ideas articulated from people far younger than I, and I find myself wondering, “Why haven’t we considered this before now?” Is it because the older we get, the more set in our ways we grow? Hearing the younger generations express themselves convinces me that the more input we get from everyone, the better our chances of solving any issue we face.
Another theme in the story has to do with mob mentality. The characters mentioned in “The Lottery” are no different from any of us. Just regular, everyday people. But once the time comes to present the “winner” with her prize, every single one of those characters joins in on the gruesome practice.
What could cause a normal person to act in an abnormal manner? Mob mentality. Health Psychology Consultancy breaks mob mentality into several categories, including “Deindividuation” (people losing self-awareness when part of a group); “Emotions” (being part of a group can lead to heightened emotional states including anger and hostility); “Acceptability” (typically unacceptable behaviors are accepted when others in a group exhibit those behaviors); and “Anonymity” (reduces the sense of responsibility and accountability).
These explanations sure make sense when one considers the recent protests-turned-riots-turned-looting. All it takes is one person in a crowd to start acting like a fool, and mob mentality guarantees he or she will have company. Let a single person in a group do something stupid, and normal rationale goes right through somebody’s window, right along with doing any of their own thinking.
A final connection from Jackson’s work, however, is the “It’s OK until it happens to me” attitude. In the story, one lady is perfectly fine with the tradition. She laughs it up with all the others in the crowd, even pushing her own husband to “get up there.”
When is it not OK with her? As soon as she draws the dot. As soon as she’s the “winner.” Suddenly, she’s protesting. “It’s not fair.”
It was “fair” when it wasn’t happening to you, wasn’t it, lady?
How many ways does this fit our situations now? Discriminating against others was easy to ignore — until the one doing the ignoring experienced a taste. Seeing any form of injustice wasn’t so hard as long as the victims were someone else.
And blowing off a pandemic as “harmless” or even a “hoax” sounded fine and brave until the virus hit home. Over the past few weeks, I’ve read and viewed testimonials from recovering patients and — even sadder — surviving family members. I can’t help but wonder how many patients begging for medial treatment were the same ones refusing to follow prescribed guidelines. If it was a joke to them before, they’re sure not laughing much now around those ventilator tubes jammed down their throats. Preventable tragedies are only preventable if we’re willing to do whatever is necessary. Clearly, not everyone is, but they won’t think “it’s not fair” until he or she experiences it personally.
Stuff like this is why I love literature. Sure, it’s entertaining, but it’s also a way to connect fictional characters and situations with ourselves. It’s not always pretty, but it can sure become thought-provoking in its own way.
After re-reading “The Lottery” and discussing it with students, I’m once again forced to see that here in the 21st century, our way of thinking isn’t very far from the ways of 70 or more years ago.
For some reason, we just keep insisting on playing the wrong kinds of lotteries.
And we keep on wondering why we just can’t win.
