Have you ever been to NASA? When you first walk in there is more than meets the eye.
First, the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory has the biggest indoor pool in the world, where astronauts train for their work in space. Divers are assigned to astronauts in sets of four, and they talk to each other using hand signs. 1 means OK. 2 means can’t breath. 3 means up. 4 means down. 5 means shark.
The NBL was damaged when 6 feet of water flooded the first floor after Hurricane Harvey. The fifth sign is a shark because one made itself at home in the NBL after escaping a nearby aquarium.
The company that designed the NBL won an engineering award when it was first built. It is 40 feet deep, 102 feet wide and 202 feet long. It holds 6.2 million gallons of water.
But it needed a makeover after a few years because the concrete was starting to fail. The company that did that work — all underwater — also won an award for its work.
NASA named its first space program to send men to the moon for Apollo, the Greek god of the sun. The new rockets NASA is sending to the moon are named for Artemis, Apollo’s twin sister and the Greek god of the moon. Artemis 1, the first planned flight, will be a robotic flight.
Taylor C. Boyd is a 10-year-old fourth grade student in the dyslexia therapy program at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School.
