Have you ever been to NASA? When you first walk in there is more than meets the eye.

First, the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory has the biggest indoor pool in the world, where astronauts train for their work in space. Divers are assigned to astronauts in sets of four, and they talk to each other using hand signs. 1 means OK. 2 means can’t breath. 3 means up. 4 means down. 5 means shark.

Taylor C. Boyd is a 10-year-old fourth grade student in the dyslexia therapy program at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School.