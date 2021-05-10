Lufkin police are investigating a shooting death of a Lufkin man in his home, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 1600 block of Ford Chapel Road after a woman found her boyfriend shot to death in his home, the release states.
"Detectives are working to develop leads in the case, but we have limited information at this time," Pebsworth said in the release.
Pebsworth said the shooter is still at large, but they do not believe there is a threat to the general public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 633-0365 or Crime Stopper at 639-TIPS.
