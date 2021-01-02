The man involved in the New Years Eve shooting in Hudson has been arrested, Hudson Police Chief Jimmy Casper said.
Jordan Franklin Hartt, 31, of Lufkin, was arrested in Dickinson Saturday.
Hudson police responded to the scene of a robbery at Adeel's #2 on state Highway 94 at FM 1194 south around 7:55 p.m. Thursday when reports came that a convenience store clerk had been shot in the head after a man and woman robbed the store.
The clerk's injuries were non-life-threatening and they were taken to St. Luke's Health-Memorial for treatment.
Police identified Hartt quickly, but have yet to identify his female counterpart. The woman is still at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.