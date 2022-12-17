The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Logan’s Roadhouse No. 464, 4201 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 6
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: increase the water temperature at the dipper well on the prep line — probe thermometer used to monitor holding temperature and a reading between 120-134 was observed; increase the water temperature at the ice cream dipper well to 135 degrees F. — probe thermometer used to monitor holding temperature and observed a reading of 112 degree F., discontinue use of the dipper wells until repairs are made; hot water required to be sufficient capacity to met the peak demand: hot water at hand sink only reached 94.6 F. — water should drain in a sufficient time; hot water at the hand sink in the meat room only reached 96 F.; salad line hand sink must reach 100 F. and stay, reached 102 then back down to below 100 F.; grill line hand sink must reach 100 F., only reached 95.
General comment: Manager Melissa Cheney demonstrated active managerial control today by having no priority violations. Overall good retail practices observed and the facility is maintained clean.
Kitchen currently undergoing an after-hours remodel. Ceiling tiles and ceiling grid are being updated and cleaned. Observed new tiles installed. Address the few areas we discussed regarding the tile grout.
Sonic Drive In of Diboll No. 1919, 512 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Dec. 6
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 31
Reasons for violations: the person in charge shall be a certified food protection manager — employee who took over is not certified as a food manager; no first aid kit onsite — first aid kit required; certified food manager left due to shift ending, a certified food protection manager shall be present at the food establishment during all hours of operation; observed rusted bottom shelves on table; observed rusted parts in ice machine, observed nonfood-grade screws utilized to hold baffle in ice machine — surfaces that are unable to be routinely cleaned and sanitized because of the materials used could harbor foodborne pathogens, deterioration of the surfaces of equipment such as pitting may inhibit adequate cleaning of the surfaces of equipment so that food prepared on or in the equipment becomes contaminated; observed damaged/broken containers, replace damaged/broken containers; observed damaged/cracked lids on large bulk containers — equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed to be durable and capable of retaining their original characteristics so that such items can continue to fulfill their intended purpose for the duration of their life expectancy and to maintain their easy cleanability; make-table located at food prep line is not functioning properly, food is being held in ice baths to maintain temperature, employee stated the equipment has not been working for about six months — the ability of equipment to cool, heat and maintain time/temperature control for safety foods at code-required temperatures is critical to food safety; observed cooling equipment in disrepair; observed make-table not holding proper ambient temperature; walk-in freezer door not closing as designed, door has to be pushed in but there is still a gap, employee stated maintenance attempted to fix it but never returned to correct the issue; observed tape on ice machine, repairs needed; observed wooden blocks underneath ice cream machine — proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure it will continue to operate as designed, refrigeration units in disrepair may no longer be capable of properly cooling or holding time/temperature control for safety foods at safe temperatures; observed encrusted food debris on baking sheets, equipment and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed accumulations of dust, dirt and food debris on equipment; observed accumulation of grease on equipment — the presence of food debris or dirt on nonfood contact surfaces may provide a suitable environment for the growth of microorganisms which employees may inadvertently transfer to food. If these areas are not kept clean, they may also provide harborage for insects, rodents and other pests; observed mop sink that should be utilized for waste water being utilized for storage purposes, employee stated waste water is discarded outside, waste water shall be disposed in mop sink, remove items to access sink, mop water and similar liquid wastes are contaminated with microorganisms and other filth, waste water must be disposed of in a sanitary manner that will not contaminate food or food equipment, a service sink or curbed cleaning facility with a drain allows for such disposal; unable to turn on handwashing sink in front area due to faucet handles being stripped per employee — handwashing sinks shall be in good repair to be easily used by employees; observed trash and other debris outside in back area near dumpsters, general clean needed outside to prevent accumulation of trash and to prevent a public nuisance; observed damaged/cracked flooring and concrete coving throughout facility, repairs needed — floors that are of smooth, durable construction and that are nonabsorbent are more easily cleaned, nonabsorbent areas subject to moisture such as food preparation areas, walk-in refrigerators, warewashing areas, toilet rooms, mobile food establishment servicing areas and areas subject to flushing or spray cleaning methods; observed daylight from gaps at exit back door, outer openings shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors; replace nonfunctioning light bulbs in warewashing area, lighting levels are specified so that sufficient light is available to enable employees to perform certain functions such as reading labels, discerning the color of substances, identifying toxic materials, recognizing the condition of food, utensils and supplies and safely conducting general food establishment operations and cleanup, — properly distributed light makes the need for cleaning apparent by making accumulations of soil conspicuous; observed damaged FRP by handwashing sink located in the back, observed damaged wood and coving by handwashing sink, poor repair and maintenance compromises the functionality of the physical facilities, this requirement is intended to ensure that the physical facilities are properly maintained in order to serve their intended purpose; observed dead pests underneath shelving in dry storage area; observed dead insects in chemical storage area — dead rodents, birds and insects must be removed promptly from the facilities to ensure clean and sanitary facilities and to preclude exacerbating the situation by allowing carcasses to attract other pests; observed nonfunctioning reach-in cooler and other equipment in warewashing area, remove nonfunctioning equipment — the presence of unnecessary articles, including equipment which is no longer used, makes regular and effective cleaning more difficult and less likely, it also can provide harborage for insects and rodents; observed food debris and dirt underneath equipment throughout facility: observed dust buildup at the AC vent and light fixtures; observed black buildup on floor underneath shelving where soft drink syrup is held; observed dirt and buildup in chemical storage area; observed buildup on walls — cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food, a regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner, primary cleaning should be done at times when foods are in protected storage and when food is not being served or prepared.
General comment: Replace damaged thermometers in equipment. Ensure all employees who have been employed provide a copy of a food handler certification for supervisory review.
