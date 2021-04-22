The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Angelina and surrounding counties ahead of severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday night.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday morning, becoming widespread by afternoon. Some storms could be severe, mainly from Friday afternoon through the very early hours of Saturday morning, according to the NWS.
Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are possible, and locally heavy rainfall could also lead to flash-flooding.
"Warm, moist air will flow from the Gulf of Mexico and collide with a warm front pushing through the southern Plains," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "This collision can have explosive results over portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi. At this point, all manners of severe weather hazards look to be in play for Friday."
The storms are expected to gradually diminish from west to east by late Saturday morning, but the severe weather threat should end a few hours after midnight Saturday, when the strongest storms move east of the area.
Strong to severe thunderstorms could possibly return to the area again Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday.
The NWS calls for a 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Friday, with cloudy skies, an overnight low around 59 and southeast winds around 5 mph.
Friday’s high is expected to be around 75, with southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday night’s low should be around 65, with south winds around 10 mph, gusts as high as 20 mph and an 80% chance of rain.
The rest of the weekend and into Monday, the NWS calls for mostly sunny to mostly clear skies with highs from the upper-70s to the mid-80s and lows from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.