Have you ever tried to put a good size fire out? I mean one that is getting bigger and spreading and you’re fighting it with everything you have, but, unfortunately, your one weapon to stop this spreading monster is a small garden hose.
To complicate matters, others on the opposite side of the raging and ever-growing fire are adding kindling to it, allowing it to stay alive and flourish like a monster with a life of it own.
You continue to battle the monster fire, but to no avail, as the trolls on the opposite side are now adding gasoline and paper and anything they can find that will increase the life of the monster.
Now, think of Lufkin’s only open-intake shelter, Kurth Animal Shelter, which, I may add, accepts all of the county’s unwanted animal population. They are ardently fighting the battle, but they feel like the monster is spreading and taking over.
There are currently 15-20 unwanted animals coming into this shelter every day. Every single day. The dedicated staff and volunteer rescue coordinator are fighting the fire with everything they have, but what can you really expect?
My challenge is to you, Lufkin. Will you help us fight this ever increasing fire? Will you take a pledge in your heart to speak up about the overpopulation problem in the county? The dogs that run loose and are allowed to breed at will? The breeders that wantonly breed their females excessively for their own profits? The families that are committed to a dog or cat until a new puppy comes in or their older companion isn’t cute anymore?
Let me say this: Nothing will ever change until we, the community, say we want change. We need our elected officials to listen to our pleas for change, to help seek solutions instead of washing the problem from their hands because it’s not their concern.
Until we make it our concern and find an entire community on the same page, these helpless innocents will pay the ultimate price. It is they that will pay.
Please, be a voice, be an advocate, be the hero that comes to the raging fire equipped with the proper resources to stop the spreading wildfire of indifference and complacency. Please.
Molly James is a member of the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.