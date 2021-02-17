The Texas Department of Transportation closed a few roads throughout Angelina County in response to downed trees and utilities lines, the organization stated on Facebook.
Roads closed include state Highway 103 west near FM 2021; U.S. Highway 69 south at Lowery Bottom and Little Buck Creek; state Highway 103 east at Farm to Market 1669; and U.S. Highway 69 north at FM 2021.
Diboll using bad-weather days
The Diboll school district announced Wednesday afternoon that it will use bad-weather days instead of having remote learning Thursday or Friday.
‘‘Many of our students and staff are experiencing no electricity, no water and some damage to homes, carports, roofs, etc. Our first priority is for the safety of them and their family,’’ according to a statement from district officials.
Classes are set to resume Monday.
