The city of Lufkin late Thursday announced "some disappointing news" regarding power at four of its wells.
"Sometime after power was restored to these wells, a tree fell across a line and burned, causing damage that Oncor will have to repair a second time," said Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city, in a press release. "Now we’re pumping with the four wells we currently have up and running. It’s our four wells against an unknown number of leaks throughout the city. We pray those four wells can hold up against the leaks, but we don’t know for sure because we don’t know exactly what we’re dealing with."
This setback makes it imperative citizens continue checking their homes and businesses for leaks. If anyone finds one and can’t get their water shut off, call the city at 633-0357 and they'll assist.
"Oncor let us know that they are working on dispatching a crew that will get our wells back up and running as quickly as possible -- even tonight," Pebsworth said. "We hate to bring you bad news, but we want to be as transparent with you as possible.
The city also provided an update on its water-leak call center:
In the past three hours, the water-leak call center has taken 20 calls of leaks from people who could not turn their water off. One main break was also reported on Wilson Avenue.
Leaks were reported on the following streets:
FM 841O’Quinn Avenue
Abney Street
Shadybrook Lane
Treadwell Avenue
Williams Street
Kiln Avenue
Joplin Street
California Boulevard
Herndon Street
Sayers Streets
Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue
First Street
Moore Avenue
"We’ve had another 10 people who called to ask that their water be shut off at the meter because they’re afraid they have broken pipes that will leak once water is flowing at their homes," Pebsworth said. "We appreciate your calls because they mean you’re doing your part and checking for leaks as we’ve asked."
