Prescribed burn set for today in Angelina National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Dec 8, 2022 Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct a prescribed burn today in the Angelina National Forest.The burn will be in the Sandy Creek Recreation Area, off state Highway 63 and Forest Service Road 333. The proposed burn is 1,803 acres.Southwest winds from 6-16 mph are expected. Officials say long range drift smoke may impact some areas.Anyone with questions should call (936) 897-1068.
