The Legacy Institute for Financial Education has announced the opening of its Financial Opportunity Center and subsequent programs for the community.
Founder and executive director Joseph Ceasar said he has wanted to bring this program to the area because it is needed.
“Median household income in North Lufkin is $14,633 a year, and the average family size is three,” Ceasar said. “I think people ultimately want to improve their career situation, but there’s some services they’re going to need to help them get there.”
The FOC is at 504 W. Frank Ave. and will provide services that help increase income, reduce debt, increase credit and build assets through career planning, applying for government assistance, loan applications, financial coaching and more.
The organization first opened a building at 207 N. Raguet St. to be used for training in programs like LIFE Tech for information technology and the Juzi Spot for restaurant management.
Ceasar said the goal is to serve more than 150 residents over the next three years, and they have begun working with around 45 since February.
“One client I had today, we first met a few weeks ago, and as of today, she’s increased her savings by $1,600, and she’s paying off a credit card,” he said. “She sent me a text that said, ‘I just needed that extra push.' That’s what we’re doing — guiding people through improving their lives financially.”
The FOC is one of more than 100 different FOCs operating across the country. The program is in partnership with the Rural Local Initiatives Support Corporation and the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
“FOCs work with individuals to co-create a plan that will help the individual decrease debt and increase wealth,” said Emily Avery, senior program officer at Rural LISC. “Now, it’s more important than ever to pair individuals with tools and resources that will help them navigate the complexities of our current economic climate.”
FOCs focus on the financial bottom line for low-to-moderate income individuals. A press release from Nadia Villagran, Rural LISC program director, says that the services are offered through an integrated, data-driven model to reinforce on another and provide a multifaceted approach to income and wealth building.
“Data has shown that clients receiving this integrated approach through the FOC model are more likely to be employed year round, reduce non asset-related debt, build a positive credit history and be employed longer,” the release states.
In 24 years, Rural LISC’s investments in rural America have totaled $1.25 billion in grants, equity and low-cost funds, according to the press release. Rural LISC leveraged this investment resulting in close to $3.3 billion from public and private sources to produce 35,000 affordable homes and apartments, create 4 million square feet of commercial and community space, assist 700 businesses, create 12,000 jobs and support 20 early childhood centers.
Ceasar said T.L.L. Temple Foundation brought the FOC idea to him after they found out about the FOCs operating out of Houston. They encouraged Ceasar to go to Houston, listen to them and what they do, and see if it was something that could be brought back to East Texas.
Ceasar said the organization is on pace with their goal to serve the community with this program, but he is excited for next year when the fruits of their labor will be visible.
“LIFE has been very pleased to work with Rural LISC to explore a model for the FOC that works in our rural communities,” Ceasar said. “The need is great for East Texan families to obtain comprehensive financial empowerment to connect to available resources and opportunities. LIFE is always looking for ways to help our community progress economically — this model absolutely accomplishes that.”
For more information about the program, contact LIFE at foc@legacy-institute.org or 209-8232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.