I thought I was pretty knowledgeable in the differences between male and female anatomy. I mean, I took biology classes in high school and in college. I’m married. I had a grip on the basics.
But I completely forgot guys don’t have hips.
If it takes a village to help raise a child, then around my house we can toss in the village idiot. That would be me.
A little back story: A couple of weeks ago, our daughter Erika and son-in-law Lucas called to tell us some roots growing beneath their home had ruptured some pipes. Their house flooded with a combination of water and sewage, making their beautiful home inhabitable for the time being.
No worries. My wife and I rolled down to pick up Erika and her two little ones while our son-in-law went back to handle business.
Two little ones. A 3-year-old, and a 7-month-old who’s teething. As their house undergoes repairs and renovations, we’ll have three extra people staying with us as they alternate between our house and their other grandparents’ home. Our guests ain’t gonna lack for love.
If my wife and I weren’t so busy right now, this would be so easy. We’re not, so it ain’t. Fun? Heck, yes. Easy? Nope.
My wife still had another week remaining at her job as a school nurse. I had morning classes to teach and games to cover in the evenings. In our normal lives, Susie and I have some rock-solid routines, from having coffee early while we try to wake up to winding down before bed time at night.
Know what? Kids don’t care about old folks’ routines. Especially when those kids have had their entire lives upended.
Y’all had a schedule? Not any more. We’re on my time now.
Laine, the 3-year-old, doesn’t bother waking up slowly. She’s pinging off the walls from the moment her eyes open.
My eyes, in the meantime, are crusted shut and blood-shot. I can’t deal with anything but coffee for the first 30 minutes of my day. My daily habit is to sit outside on my back porch with coffee and a snarl at the squirrels until the caffeine works its magic.
Laine doesn’t care. She pulls her little lawn chair up next to me and hammers with me questions. I can’t believe she can even translate whatever comes out of my mouth.
All the while, Erika’s trying to handle both house repairs and mom business. I marvel at how she can hold Ella (the baby) on one hip, make meals with one hand while keeping the 3-year-old involved and jamming a phone to her ear to discuss her house stuff — all at the same time. She’s managing stuff like a boss. My wife does the same thing with babies. It’s like a woman’s hips were the original car seats.
Then came my moment of reality. Erika needed to take an extremely important phone call, and she needed her hands free for taking notes. I happened to be standing there. Next thing I know, I’ve got a baby in one arm and a 3-year-old pulling on the other to drag me outside to play.
I got this, I thought. If Erika can do it, I can do it.
I don’t got this.
I can’t do it.
Lo and behold, right as I stepped outside, I got my own very important phone call. I tried doing what Erika does with the phone, baby and 3-year-old.
That’s when I realized men don’t got hips. If I’ve got any, the love handles make ’em useless for using as baby seats.
Ella slid up and down my side while I tried to maintain a grip. She ended up with one foot in my pocket and another down my sock. Her head wound up in a pocket in my cargo shorts. Is that why they invented cargo shorts? The phone in my ear ended up in a mud puddle.
Once I got the situation halfway in hand (I may have grabbed a baby’s head the same way I once gripped a softball), little Ella decided she was hungry. She’s still breast feeding.
You can see this one coming, right? Another anatomy lesson.
I tried explaining to the baby how any body part I’ve got in that particular location is purely for decoration. I was just glad I was wearing a T-shirt.
Ella didn’t listen. She kept pawing at my shirt. I was on the verge of jamming her head back inside my cargo pocket when Erika finally arrived to save me.
I feel pretty capable in most situations. I feel I handle myself fairly well no matter what’s required of me.
But man, this handling small kids thing ain’t for the faint-hearted — or the thin-hipped. To think so many moms with little ones do that every minute of every day just blows my mind. And Erika doesn’t even wear cargo shorts. How in the world ... ? Mostly, all I’m asked to do is stand there with a child so the ladies can free up their hands for just a couple of minutes. It’s hard to do without hips. I’m as useless as my own nipples.
Having our people with us right now is a blessing. My wife reminded me how hard it always is for us to get any quality time with our kids and grandkids, and now we have the opportunity of a lifetime. When will we ever have this chance again? I’m soaking it up.
I’m also growing my appreciation for moms and their hips.
Without ’em, there’d be an even bigger village of idiots just like me.
