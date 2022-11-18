MELBOURNE, Florida — In perhaps the most agonizing way possible, the Angelina College Roadrunner soccer team learned on Tuesday they wouldn’t advance out of pool play at the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Melbourne, Florida.

Angelina College’s Aldair Chaves (23) wins the ball against a Jefferson College defender during Monday’s NJCAA Division I National Tournament match in Melbourne, Florida. The ’Runners ended their season despite the 1-0 win over Jefferson.

The team learned the final verdict while watching a match in which they weren’t even playing.