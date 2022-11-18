Angelina College’s Aldair Chaves (23) wins the ball against a Jefferson College defender during Monday’s NJCAA Division I National Tournament match in Melbourne, Florida. The ’Runners ended their season despite the 1-0 win over Jefferson.
MELBOURNE, Florida — In perhaps the most agonizing way possible, the Angelina College Roadrunner soccer team learned on Tuesday they wouldn’t advance out of pool play at the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Melbourne, Florida.
The team learned the final verdict while watching a match in which they weren’t even playing.
AC lost to No. 3 Monroe College in Sunday’s opener, battling the former national champs to a scoreless draw through regulation and two overtime periods. Monroe then won the shootout, netting three penalty kicks to the ’Runners’ two and earning the win points in the pool standings.
On Monday, the 10th-seeded Roadrunners bounced back with a 1-0 win over Jefferson College, with Shamour McLean cementing another solid performance from the AC defense with his long-range goal in the 44th minute.
AC became the only team to make it through pool play without conceding a single goal other than penalty kicks, leaving the team with a slight edge in pool standings with the win and the goal scored.
Tuesday, the team watched the final match of pool play between Jefferson and Monroe, knowing there were at least a couple of scenarios in which the Roadrunners could make it through: A Jefferson win by no more than one goal or a Jefferson win in a shootout. A Monroe win would leave the Mustangs as the pool winners.
For most of Tuesday’s match, everything appeared lining up in favor of the Roadrunners.
Jefferson first took a 1-0 lead, then a 2-1 lead, keeping the AC hopes alive. Even after Monroe reeled off three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead, there were moments when Jefferson appeared on the verge of evening the score and maybe setting up the needed shootout.
Instead, Monroe held off the last-minute charge, and the Roadrunners’ incredible season came to an end.
The team finished with a program-record 16 wins and a national tournament appearance in head coach Nataki Stewart’s second year at the helm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.