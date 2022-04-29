I once bought Powerball tickets. Once.
The jackpot was up there in the hundreds of millions, and although I never chunk my hard-earned pay toward such frivolous endeavors, I did it anyway. Threw away 10 bucks on a fantasy.
That night, just for grins and giggles, I ran through a checklist of all the things I’d buy once I became filthy rich.
I kind of got stuck.
I’d pay off my house, sure, just because I love it so. I couldn’t process the idea of building a 100-room mansion or even buying two or three more houses. I figure I can only be in one room at a time, and I can get lost on the way to the bathroom right here in my modest little home. I’d need a GPS tracker for anything bigger.
I’d fix the dent in my truck, I thought, forgetting that with so much money, I could have a brand-new one — or a whole fleet of ’em.
I’d buy my wife a diamond ring so big she’d need a sling to carry it. Why? The little wedding ring she picked out years ago has so much meaning to it, and besides, she’s not one for wearing much jewelry anyway. She’d probably bonk me upside the head with her big new rock just for spending so much on it.
A boat? Hmmm. Ain’t gonna lie, that sounded pretty cool. Maybe a small bass boat big enough for my lady, our dog and me. Or a pontoon boat to float the grandkids around the lake when they visit.
Wait. I could buy a yacht with all my new fake money.
A yacht? For what? I haven’t seen one yet with a fishing chair set up anywhere on it. The ones I’ve seen have more rooms than my house. Talk about getting lost at sea ... that would be me.
I could use a new driver for my golf clubs in hopes of shooting par every once in a while.
Or I could buy a whole danged golf course and set my own par per hole. “See that hole over there? It’s a par 15, and I just birdied that sucker.” Might even buy a new golf cap since mine’s dirty. (It’s 10 years old, and I keep forgetting to wash it.)
After all my selfish ideas for future purchases, I actually began thinking of what kind of good I could do in my community with such riches. Set up a ton of scholarships for kids who want to attend college. Donate money to schools for repairs and equipment. (Forgetting I could build some spanking-new facilities.) Give to some deserving charities. Do whatever I could to make sure folks have food and homes.
As I was “spending” this money, my real side kicked in: The broke side, the one who spent years struggling just to get by. My expenditure list shrank quickly, for no other reason than I couldn’t possibly fathom so many numbers in my bank account. Even now, I feel guilty for spending money on myself when I’ve got a loving wife and family to spoil.
Such experiences make it even harder to comprehend the way current billionaires spend their money. Just this week, a guy purchased a social media platform for $43 billion.
Billion. I don’t know if I even know how many zeroes it would take to write the whole number.
Same guy has spent a fortune on such things as building spacecraft for joy rides off this planet. Hey, it’s his money. He can do what he wants with it.
Forbes Magazine publishes an annual article on the world’s wealthiest people. According to the recent version, a total of 2,668 are worth a combined $12.7 trillion.
Trillion. All these zeroes are making me dizzy.
Out of all those rich folks, fewer than 10% are recognized as true philanthropists for their generosity toward various charities.
What are the rest of ’’em doing with all that moolah? Buying 12 more houses?
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: The wrong people have all the money. Fortune Magazine says the world’s richest people “own 11% of the world’s wealth.”
Whew. All those dollars stashed in one little corner. Meanwhile, there are entire countries in which more than 50% of their populations live below the poverty line.
Come to think of it, maybe there’s a reason I haven’t won the lottery.
First, I wouldn’t know what to do with the money. I’d have to hand it over to my wife, who’s way smarter with our funds than I am. She can’t stand to see her own husband hungry. I can’t imagine how many people she’d feed just because it’s who she is as a human.
Truthfully, if someone’s gonna get rich, I’d hope it would be someone who understood how fortunate such a fortune is — and would want to do some good with it. I think of the late Rev. Bettie Kennedy, one of our community leaders. I once interviewed her about a small donation her organization had received. She had a long list of great things to do with the money; she had the gift of finding ways of stretching even the smallest amounts in big, big ways.
What she (and others like her) could have done with those billions would be incredible. Such people already make the world a better place just being in it. Put some hard cash behind their love and watch ’em make some real changes.
Here in East Texas, I’ve seen so many instances of people giving whatever they could afford on behalf of someone they’ll probably never meet. They’re living examples of generosity, whether they gave $1 or a $1,000 to help others.
Sadly, it’s apparent the ones who could do the most good with a fortune probably won’t ever see one.
It’s a shame, and more proof of my theory.
Sorry, but the wrong people have all the money.
