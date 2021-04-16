I understand (sort of) the reasoning behind standardized testing, despite the recent fiasco when the entire system shut down on Testing Day.
I understand. Sort of.
I still remember being in a Marine Corps recruiting office in 1986 and encountering recent high school graduates who couldn’t read the wording on their own diplomas. At the time, Texas was ranked near the bottom among the 50 states when it came to public education. My question then was, “How are these kids receiving diplomas?”
I had no idea at the time I’d one day be an educator responsible for ensuring such things didn’t happen with my own students. When I first began teaching high schoolers, I learned very quickly just how much emphasis the state would place on assessing not just students, but entire school systems.
At first, I understood all of it, especially when remembering those young people who’d entered my recruiting office as nearly illiterate adults.
It didn’t take long to develop a different attitude toward the entire testing process. Somehow, those test results became the “be-all” when it came to evaluating a kid’s entire education.
What grew even more frustrating was having a curriculum handed to me — usually in the form of workbooks — and being told I had to teach exactly what was in those books exactly the way the books said to teach it. They were the same books and exercises for every student.
Let me tell you a secret. A “one-size-fits-all” approach doesn’t work when it comes to teaching individuals. Different kids learn in different ways. Someone who’s never taught in an actual classroom couldn’t possible realize how important it is for teachers to have enough leeway to determine the best way to work with specific students.
And that’s where I think there’s a massive disconnect. The state measures test results by percentages — yes, numbers.
Teachers don’t teach numbers. They teach names.
An educator in his or her classroom quickly learns every student’s capabilities and weaknesses about as quickly as they learn kids’ names. The teacher is face-to-face and can witness firsthand what does or doesn’t work for different kids.
I wasn’t trying to go all rebel without a clue, but I wanted to find a way to use what I knew about my own students — many of them classified as “at-risk” — to keep them engaged enough to do some actual learning.
I wanted to share my own love for literature and writing since they were the reasons I became a teacher in the first place. So one summer, I spent a couple of months taking some actual literature and poetry and formatting it exactly the way things were laid out in those workbooks and worksheets. Some of my groups weren’t going to experience those elements of English otherwise, considering the content of those prescribed materials.
Those kids responded better than I could have dreamed. Not only did they act out scenes from “Romeo and Juliet,” but some actually found other ways to write their own lines they thought Shakespeare might have added if he were still around. One little dude actually memorized an entire scene from the play by putting the words to a rap beat — he’d loved learning about iambic pentameter — and he nailed every word.
They did so well on the test, I couldn’t wait to share their successes.
Want to know the response I received? I was told that if I continued doing the same thing and a class happened to post low scores on the standardized test, I could lose my job for “deviating from the curriculum.”
I understood exactly what I was hearing. I didn’t like it one bit, but I understood it. Schools have to do what the state says, right?
The experience showed me how such rigid testing procedures are killing classroom creativity and initiative — two of the most valuable characteristics any teacher can possess.
All these years later, I’m not involved with standardized testing, but that doesn’t mean I don’t still see its flaws. Texas reports that 90% of all high school students will graduate, but reports show that barely 40% of those graduates will score at college-ready levels in their ensuing entrance assessments.
That’s a mighty big gap. So what’s the point of the testing if it’s not preparing students for later? Not all of them will attend college, but every student still needs to leave the graduation stage with some form of useful education.
Not all will graduate. I had a former student who wanted to join the military when he graduated. He saw it as a way to escape his environment and start building the life he wanted.
He couldn’t pass the math portion of the standardized test despite several tries. He kept missing out by a few points. Without his diploma, he couldn’t enlist. Within a few short years, I learned he’d been incarcerated. He’d never found a way to leave the environment he knew was likely to drag him down.
I’m not blaming the testing directly, but I can’t help but wonder how things would have gone for him had his education involved a different approach. No one will ever convince me it’s not a flawed system.
Nobody’s asked me, but in my opinion, one way to see better results is to establish specific learning outcomes for every subject — and then allow the teachers themselves to determine how best to get their students to those levels. Let the educators teach the skills according to each child’s abilities, and not according to a big cookie-cutter of a curriculum. Allow the school districts to monitor teacher performance and make necessary adjustments.
Want better results? Find a better approach.
Let the powers-that-be measure the results in numbers.
Let the teachers teach those kids with names.
