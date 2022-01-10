Legendary country music singer Crystal Gayle will perform this summer at The Pines Theater, according to the Angelina Arts Alliance.
Gayle’s performance is set for 7 p.m. June 23. Single tickets for the show range from $40-$50 and will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.
One of the most popular and widely recognized female country singers of her era, Gayle supports her trademark, nearly floor-length hair with a supple voice, a flair for ballads, and a crossover-friendly country-pop style that has netted her several mainstream hits.
She has been a favorite of audiences of country and popular music since attaining national prominence with her first chart records in the mid-’70s.
Renowned for her classic recording of her timeless signature song “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” Gayle also scored with her multi-format hits “You’ve Been Talking In Your Sleep,” “When I Dream,” “Half the Way” and her duet with Eddie Rabbitt, “Just You and I.”
Gayle has released more than 20 No. 1 hits and has received multiple awards from the Grammys, the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, the American Music Awards and the American Music Operators Association.
For more information about the upcoming 2022 events presented by Angelina Arts, visit angelinaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.