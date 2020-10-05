The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning shooting that injured one woman.
At 2:45 a.m. police were called to the 600 block of North Avenue where a woman said she heard gunshots while making a cup of coffee after just getting home from work, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
Moments later, she realized she had been shot in the leg. The three other individuals in the home were not injured, but a neighbor reported being woken up by the sound of gunshots.
The neighbor said she saw smoke in the air outside but no person or vehicle, and she said she did not hear a vehicle, either.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-8477 to remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.