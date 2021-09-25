Lufkin police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at another man through a vehicle window around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Willow Bay Drive, according to the arrest report.
Dettrick Ricardo Hamilton, 53, of Lufkin, was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remained in the Angelina County Jail late Saturday with bond set at $75,000.
An officer was dispatched to the Woodland Heights Medical Center emergency room that afternoon in reference to a shooting victim. The officer drove to the ER entrance and found a black 2017 Lincoln sedan with a bullet hole through the driver’s door window, the report states.
A woman — the mother of the shooting victim’s children — was standing next to the car.
She told the officer the victim was driving her to her home in the 200 block of Willow Bay Drive and when they entered the neighborhood, they saw Hamilton, who she said they both knew personally, driving out of the neighborhood.
The woman said Hamilton had been consistently contacting her “wanting to take her out and have a relationship with her,” but that she was not interested, the report states. She said “that didn’t phase him” and he continued to contact her.
The woman said she and the victim pulled into her driveway and that as she started exiting the car, Hamilton approached her from the road, talking loudly at her, according to the report.
She said the victim then put his left foot on the ground outside the car and partially stood up to ask if she was OK. At that point, Hamilton allegedly became confrontational with the victim, walked around the front of the car to the driver’ side and told the victim, “I’ll kill you. I’ll kill you.” He then allegedly displayed a handgun and fired one round from approximately 5 feet away through the driver’s side window the victim was standing behind, the report states.
The victim immediately noticed blood on his left arm and thought he had been hit by the bullet. Hamilton left the scene, then the man and woman drove to the hospital, where it was determined the victim had not been hit by a bullet but rather was peppered by shards of glass that were blown out of the window by the bullet, according to the report.
The bullet appears to have entered the window at an extreme angle toward the back of the car, never entering the inside of the vehicle and passing down the driver’s side of the car, the report states.
Prior to the call from the hospital, police had received another call around 2:30 p.m. from another resident in the 200 block of Willow Bay reporting a shot being fired from an Audi sedan and a man yelling.
Officers were able to locate Hamilton at his apartment at Stephens Court Apartments II, along with the Audi, and placed him into custody without incident, according to the report.
