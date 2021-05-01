We are no different than any other small business in town.
We closely watch the bottom line. We must make more money than we spend in order to continue to provide the local news and content you are accustomed to reading every day.
In order to have a bottom line, we need to charge for our printed newspapers and the articles you read online.
It might seem as though the website articles should be free — after all we are not producing a printed product. But it takes an educated news team to produce those articles, too, even if they don’t print on paper.
While there are not as many Lufkin Daily News employees involved on the non-print days, we still have a strong team who works six and seven days a week to bring you the local events, elections, local government decisions, school news, kids news and so much more.
Our reporters are college-educated individuals who work hard and are passionate about ensuring you are kept informed on the things that matter most — what is happening right here in our hometown.
Just this past week, we wrote stories of meetings of the Angelina County Commissioner’s Court, Lufkin City Council and the Diboll City Council. The actions these elected officials take at every meeting directly impact our everyday lives. Without the continuous oversight we offer, taxpayers would be left in the dark about changing tax rates, garbage and sewer services, fees and other items governmental entities’ control.
But it’s not just about your tax dollars. It’s about the fires, wrecks and police activity as well as the fun and educational events, services and programs you can watch or even be involved in.
And it’s about the amazing, kind and compassionate people who live and work in our community.
We agree, the news of this community is important, and everyone should have easy access to it. Knowledge is power. But, unfortunately, we can’t produce the stories at no cost.
No one works for free. While we get into this business because it’s a passion — a calling — our employees still need to make a living. Each is a taxpayer who spends their hard-earned dollars at fellow small businesses throughout our county.
And we as a business must make money to contribute to the success of our entire community. We pay taxes, too.
The regular subscription rate, which includes the printed paper and complete online access, is just $19.50 per month. That averages out to 65 cents per day in a 30-day month.
That’s a bargain when you consider you not only get stories that provide a complete accounting of what takes place at meetings and events but also state and national stories, fun kid pages, comics, TV/Entertainment guide, recipes, local, college and pro sports, and great photos of our community.
And, we offer a free forum for your opinions. There is no charge for you to express yourself, your views and your appreciation in a letter to the editor.
What other product can you buy that you pay so little for that offers you so much and changes daily? New stories are posted seven days a week. And you have access to AP stories far beyond what we could ever attempt to print.
And it’s all available online and three days a week in print for one low price.
So, yes, we do deem some emergent stories so important that we provide them for free. But not every story can be free.
What we hope is that you will see the value of our hard work and spend the 65 cents per day.
Stay informed. Be educated. Read daily. Be active in our community by knowing our community through the stories produced here every day.
