The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between June 2-7.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Kona Ice, mobile food unit, Apple Springs
Date of inspection: June 2
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Facility clean and in good repair.
Tobacco Barn, 104 N. Main St., Huntington
Date of inspection: June 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: observed single-service items stored in toilet room, discontinue storing single-service items in toilet room, corrected on site, single-service items moved.
———
Simple Simon’s Pizza of Huntington, 102 U.S. Highway 69 north, Huntington
Date of inspection: June 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 8
Reasons for violations: observed three employees not utilizing proper hand-washing technique, corrected on site, verbal guidance given, employees rewashed their hands; did not observe any type of effective hair restraint; food handler certifications shall be kept on site for regulatory authority review; did not observe labeling on working containers; did not observe date-marking on working food containers in walk-in cooler and make-table/reach-in cooler; observed accumulation of food debris in container holding clean utensils; observed pans with some encrusted grease deposits; observed food debris underneath equipment, general clean needed.
General comment: Work order already placed for small gap underneath exit door.
———
Mi Taqueria Mi San Luis, 821 N. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 6
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: observed ready-to-eat food in working containers stored with raw food in walk-in cooler and make-table, utilize food storage chart; did not observe labeling on working containers in walk-in cooler and make-table; observed ice in contact with shrimp in working container, corrected on site, voluntarily discarded shrimp; observed food in walk-in cooler without date marking; observed damaged original plastic coating on non-food contact surfaces of equipment, remove plastic to allow proper cleaning of equipment; thermometer required to maintain and monitor food temperatures; did not observe faucet installed at three-compartment sink, observed spray hose attachment, faucet that reaches all three basins at compartment sink is needed to for proper ware-washing.
———
SA Juice, 533 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: June 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 12
Reasons for violations: observed unauthorized personnel in food establishment, a primary responsibility of the person in charge is to ensure compliance with code requirements, any individual present in areas of a food establishment where food and food contact items are exposed presents a potential contamination risk, by controlling who is allowed in those areas and when visits are scheduled and by assuring that all authorized persons in the establishment, such as delivery, maintenance and service personnel, and pest control operators, comply with the code requirements, the person in charge establishes an important barrier to food contamination; did not observe labeling of working containers in reach-in cooler and make-table/reach-in cooler; observed several wiping cloths stored near clean utensils at warewashing sink; observed food items stored in box directly on the floor; did not observe date-marking on juice containers stored in reach-in cooler; did not observe a thermometer in make-table/reach-in cooler, all cold-holding equipment shall be equipped with a thermometer to monitor ambient air temperatures; observed single-service items stored in a container directly on floor; observed utensils stored in hand-washing sink. Hand-washing sink shall be accessible at all times; observed daylight coming from entry/exit door, protect outer openings to the food establishment to prevent the entry of insects and rodents; hand-washing sink shall be fully stocked with disposable towels; observed personal items stored near food and non food contact surfaces, street clothing and personal belongings can contaminate food, food equipment, and food-contact surfaces, proper storage facilities are required for articles including purses, coats, shoes, and personal medications; observed dirt and food debris underneath equipment and cabinet surfaces, general clean needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.