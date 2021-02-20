As Angelina County continues its recovery from the impacts of this week’s winter storms, two separate programs are available to help citizens who sustained property damages or who find themselves struggling to pay rent and utility bills.
Texas homeowners and renters in 77 counties, including Angelina, designated for assistance may now apply for disaster aid for property damages through FEMA, while assistance is available to renters in need through the Texas Rent Relief Program, a new government program created to help people pay current and past-due rent and utility bills.
Homeowners and renters applying for disaster assistance through FEMA also must file a claim with their insurance company as soon as possible as the agency can’t legally duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If insurance does not cover all the damage, however, citizens may be eligible for federal aid.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov.
If it’s not possible to register online, citizens can call (800) 621-3362 (TTY: (800) 462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
Those applying for assistance should have the following information readily available:
* A current phone number where they can be contacted.
* Their address at the time of the disaster and the address where they are now staying.
* Their Social Security number, if available
* A general list of damage and losses
* If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name.
If it is safe to do so, citizens should start cleaning up now. FEMA asks that they take photos to document damage, begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage, and keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses, homeowners and renters. Call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339) or visit sba.gov/services/disasterassistance.
Meanwhile, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation has provided $200,000 in rent and utility relief to the East Texas region through its COVID-19 Recovery Grants Program. Even more assistance now is available to East Texans through the Texas Rent Relief Program, a new government program created to help people with rent and utility bills.
“With current economic conditions, we know many East Texans are struggling with paying bills,” foundation president and CEO Wynn Rosser, Ph.D, said in a press release. “The state's new Texas Rent Relief Program could provide relief for eligible households. We encourage landlords and renters to take a look at the program.”
The $1.3 billion dollar rent relief program can help with costs starting as far back as March 13, 2020. Allocated to Texas through the most recent federal COVID-19 stimulus bill and administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, the program offers assistance to households with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income to help cover past-due, current or future rent up to 15 months. Applications are now being accepted and may be filed online at TexasRentRelief or over the phone at (833) 989-7368 for those without internet access.
In July of 2020, the Temple Foundation invited grant proposals from multiple organizations that work with individual residents to assist with rent and/or utility payments. As part of the foundation’s Recovery Grants Program, this funding was intended to support the work of organizations serving communities and families in rural East Texas who had been affected by the many challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the organizations funded for rent and utility aid operate a variety of other grants that come from federal, state and local sources. While federal utility and rental assistance grants come with strict income eligibility requirements leaving those living on the edge of poverty disqualified from assistance and at risk of falling even further into financial trouble, funding from the foundation is more flexible, allowing organizations to serve families that would otherwise have been excluded.
Karen Swenson, executive director of the Greater East Texas Community Action Program, received rental and utility assistance funding from the foundation last fall, according to the press release.
“GETCAP is helping a lot of households with rent,” Swenson said. “This funding is very special and truly makes all the difference. We hate telling people they don't meet the guidelines when they are desperate. Foundation funding means we don't have to say that.”
