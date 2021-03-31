Thursday may be the one of the most important days in the 2021 election cycle, behind only the actual general election day on May 1. It’s the deadline for voters to register to cast their ballots in a host of city and school board races here in Angelina County.
To vote in Texas, you must be registered. The voter registration application must be received in the voter registrar’s office at 606 E. Lufkin Ave. in Lufkin or postmarked by Thursday for eligibility to vote in the election. An application is available online at VoteTexas.gov. Elizabeth Hawkins is Angelina County’s elections administrator. Her mailing address is P.O. Box 1343, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
On VoteTexas.gov, voters also may check their registration to make sure their information is current and correct.
In Lufkin’s city election, Ward 4 Councilman Mark Hicks, Don Langston and Roshin Rowjee have each filed to run for mayor to replace incumbent Bob Brown, who withdrew from the race in February.
Three people are vying for Hicks’ council spot: Mark Dunn, Kim Ogden and former County Judge Wes Suiter. Ward 4 encompasses much of the city’s southern end, including the Crown Colony neighborhood.
Lufkin ISD has three at-large positions open for election this year, currently held by Hall Henderson, Scott Skelton and Matt Knight. All three incumbents have filed for reelection along with contender Delphina Hadnot Maxie.
Other contested elections in Angelina County include city council seats in Diboll and Zavalla; and school board positions in Hudson, Huntington, Central and Zavalla.
Early voting in person will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 19-20; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 21-23; and April 26-27 at the city of Lufkin Parks & Recreation building at 516 Montrose St.
Applications for ballot by mail must be received by hand no later than the close of business on April 19 and by mail no later than the close of business on April 20.
■ Voters also can cast their ballots in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 19-23 and April 26-27 at the Lufkin ISD Administration Building Board Room at 101 S. Cotton Square;
■ From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19-23 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27 at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St.;
■ From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19-23 and April 26-27 at the Hudson ISD Administration Building at 6735 Ted Trout Drive;
■ From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19-22 and April 26-27 and;
■ From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 23 at the Huntington ISD Administration Office at 908 N. Main St.;
■ From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central ISD Administration Office at 7622 U.S. Highway 69, Pollok;
■ From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 20 and 27 and;
■ From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 19, 21, 22, 23 and 26 at the new Zavalla City Hall, 242 E. Main St.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ United States passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
