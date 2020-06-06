On May 25, 2020, a 46-year-old man from Texas was murdered after being taken into custody by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His name was George Floyd.
Since that day, protests from coast to coast have ignited renewed conversations about racism, the appropriate use of force by law enforcement, and equity for all under the law. Equity that our Founding Fathers envisioned as an inalienable right, endowed by our Creator, and established in the living documents that provide the framework for our system of government still today. Among these rights, established in the midst of triumph over our British oppressors in the Revolutionary War, is the “right of the people peaceably to assemble,” which is as important today as it has ever been.
George Floyd’s death was a tragic injustice that left an indelible wound on our nation’s history, and the conversation it has sparked about racism and inequality in America deserves to be met with compassion, understanding and respect for all Americans.
While some have sadly turned to violence, which is certainly not the answer, many have exercised their right to peacefully protest by joining with community leaders, concerned citizens of every race, and perhaps most symbolically, police officers — who safeguard the fundamental right to protest, even in the face of anger directed toward them.
I hope that we rally around their efforts to regain the trust of all Americans, which has been lost in the eyes of some due to the senseless act of a few. Join me in prayer for their strength and compassion as they continue to serve and protect our communities.
“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality. Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse. Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. Live in harmony with one another.” (Romans 12:12-16)
With that, here’s the latest information on our state’s fight against the coronavirus.
Coronavirus update. Texas continues to lead the way on the path to revitalize economic growth in America. As we have demonstrated throughout the course of this pandemic, Texans are proving that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our communities safe.
In fact, as of June 1, Texas had the fewest COVID-19 fatalities since March 30, the fewest Texans testing positive for COVID-19 in the past six weeks, and the second most recoveries in the United States. Given the downward trending data, Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced the third phase of the reopening process.
As part of Phase III, effective June 3, all businesses operating at 25% capacity may expand their occupancy to 50%. Bars and similar establishments may increase capacity to 50%, and restaurants may expand their maximum table size from six to 10.
The governor also indicated that effective June 12, restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75%. And businesses that previously have been able to operate at 100% capacity — churches, childcare services, youth camps, businesses providing critical services, and others — may continue to do so.
