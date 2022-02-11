2 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Feb 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today. Both proposed burns will have helicopter support.■ One burn will be in the Banniser Wildlife Management Area of the Angelina National Forest.The proposed burn area is 1,350 acres. It will be northeast of Broaddus and east of state Highway 147.■ The second burn will be around the Lake View Recreation site, Oak Hill Road and Pin Oak Drive in the Sabine National Forest.Winds are predicted to be from the southwest at 10-17 mph.Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Prescribed Burns Angelina National Forest Sabine National Forest Burn National Forest Medicine Botany Highway Official Pin Oak Area Road Oak Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indicts 72 peopleMan indicted for assault; criminal report details further incidentsAdding insult to injury: Sex assault victims often foot bill for treatmentAll the way: Lawana Ray celebrates 50 years at Ray’s Drive InLHS counselor files lawsuit against LISD superintendentCandidates for Precinct 1 commissioner respond to Q&AGulett, Rivers win Belt tourneyCandidates for district judge of 159th Court respond to Q&AChamber’s candidate forum on tap for this eveningPrize Catch: New seafood shop serves up fast, fresh, tasty fare Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
