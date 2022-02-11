Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today. Both proposed burns will have helicopter support.

■ One burn will be in the Banniser Wildlife Management Area of the Angelina National Forest.

The proposed burn area is 1,350 acres. It will be northeast of Broaddus and east of state Highway 147.

■ The second burn will be around the Lake View Recreation site, Oak Hill Road and Pin Oak Drive in the Sabine National Forest.Winds are predicted to be from the southwest at 10-17 mph.

Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.