Entertainment meets neuroscience when “Bella Gaia (Beautiful Earth)” comes to the Temple Theater at 2 p.m. Sunday as part of the Angelina Arts Alliance Discovery Series.
“The brain learns by engaging both the right side and the left side of the brain,” said Kenji Williams, founder, director and composer. “And so ‘Bella Gaia’ really opened that creative side, emotional side to allow for more engagement of the information. But the experience is entertainment. We have dancers and also cultural components to the show.”
Williams said they focus on culture to add a human element to the show.
“We zoom in from outer space into different places on earth,” he said. “And so we have, like, Indian dancers and Egyptian belly dance and then like a whirling dervish. It’s very cultural, as well, and we have other different places that we visit on earth, so there’s a whole human element that is part of the story of ‘Bella Gaia.’ It’s really about the relationship between humans and nature and the biosphere, and that’s really the story of ‘Bella Gaia.’”
Williams said he started the show after meeting astronaut Mike Fincke and hearing his life-changing experience in space.
“When I met him I asked him — I was so excited I was like, wow, this is the first astronaut I’m meeting — ‘What is the best change when you went to space and came back?’” And basically he told me his story of how he had this complete life-changing experience looking out the window of the space station and down on earth with an atmosphere 20 miles thick and the living bubble of life floating in the blackness of space and had this kind of spiritual experience of seeing the earth in a real and whole form and came back with a much greater appreciation for planet earth.”
He said Fincke’s story inspired him to “democratize space travel for those of us who can’t go to space.”
Williams met Fincke at a NASA camp in Star City, Russia, in 2005 after being contacted by a private space tourist for a collaboration.
“I was living in Japan at the time, in Tokyo,” he said. “And I was actually contacted by a private space tourist who — at that time there was an American company called Space Adventure that was literally selling one seat on the Russian Soyuz Rocket for $20 million to bring private space tourists onto the space station — and this guy called me saying, ‘I’m gonna be one of the tourists going on the Soyuz and I want to collaborate with you somehow.’”
He went on a trip to see the launch of the Soyuv Rocket and went through Moscow and mission control.
“And at that time — this was in 2005, so it was when relations with Russia were a lot better — and actually it was after the Columbia accident, so NASA was borrowing the Soyuz Rocket to service the space station,” he said. “And so there was a whole American NASA camp in Star City, which was where they trained the Russian astronauts, and so that’s where I met Mike Fincke, who was at Star City at the training camp area and residence at a barbecue.”
Williams was in the multimedia world before starting ‘Bella Gaia,’ including collaborating with artist Alex Grey, who has worked with the Beastie Boys and The String Cheese Incident.
“I’ve been collaborating with him on a multimedia shows where I composed the music and also directed the video production and animation,” he said.
Though he has been working with multimedia for years, Williams said music has been in his life since he was 6 years old.
“Before that, I was mainly doing music composition, music for films,” he said. “I went to film school, so my degree is in film … Since the age of 6 I was a violinist and got into composition in high school and continued composition through university and after that. I really did start with music but soon after an interest in the visual arts and film and storytelling.”
Williams said his music in the show is referred to as “very evocative and almost visual.”
“It’s sort of an electronica mixed with world music with very ethereal live instruments, like my violin,” he said.” “I play violin live on stage with very long delays. We have an amazing vocalist, Kristin Hoffmann, and we have some exotic instruments like a Japanese 21-string koto. These are performed live on stage on top of a backing track that I’ve composed, so it is certainly rhythmical but there’s a lot of world music and cultural elements within a context of an electronica rhythm.”
Williams said he takes data from NASA satellites and uses a 3D program to make the data come to life.
“The visuals are a combination of different sources,” he said. “I create my own, sort of, light paths as if you’re orbiting above the earth as if you’re on the space station orbiting above. And then there are more complex, scientific visualizations also created by NASA. These are more like these really beautiful almost Van Gogh-esque lines and patterns of the ocean currents moving or wind patterns moving, basically showing how the earth is alive without saying a single word.”
He said that is the “primary language” of the show.
“Showing how the earth is moving and alive and also our interaction with it as humans without really saying a single word,” he said. “It’s not like it’s a narrated film. It’s really just a musical, visual, immersive experience like you’re going on a journey.”
Williams said he takes the data from NASA and makes it easy for the general public to understand.
“I basically translate it into an artistic context,” he said. “I take these visualizations, add music to it and present it in a different artistic context.”
He said he has never seen anything like ‘Bella Gaia.’
“It’s definitely an interesting, unique experience,” he said. “I know unique is kind of cliche but … it’s difficult to explain in words, because it is so moving and it is very emotional but also very informative. And actually educational. We were actually funded by NASA for years to use ‘Bella Gaia’ as an education program for K-12 kids.”
Williams loves that “Bella Gaia” is not “just pretty pictures,” he said.
“Science is often presented in a very dry format, I think that’s a lot of the problem with science, is it’s just not presented in an engaging way,” he said. “And so — I’m not a scientist, I’m an artist — but I love science. (“Bella Gaia” is) not just, like, a video game. It’s actually real data of the earth, like an MRI of the earth, right, where, like, you’re seeing things you can’t see with the naked eye. And so for me, it’s an amazing project to use that as the basis and the raw materials for an artistic expression, but I don’t want to make it too scientific. It has to be primarily an entertaining, immersive experience, so that’s really the driver, and the music takes you on this journey and the visuals guide that journey.”
The show on Sunday will be their first since the coronavirus pandemic started, and Wiliams said it will have the full ensemble, which includes dancers and three live musicians.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “This is really our first big show. I’m really glad to get back out there. Texas in general has supported “Bella Gaia” so much over the years, so we’ve been to Texas a lot, but this is the first time in Lufkin, and I’m excited to check it out and share it with your audience.”
He said they will be announcing an NFT (non-fungible token) after the show, which will be a painting made specifically for people coming to this concert.
“So we’re gonna sort of make an announcement after the show and give people an opportunity to hold an NFT particular to this ‘Bella Gaia’ show,” he said. “Which will then be able to be used in future shows and also a really interesting project where we’re working with a group in the Bay Area in San Francisco on regenerating an ecosystem based on a decentralized organization, kind of, coding structure.”
For more information on the concert and to see the video trailer, go to bellagaia.com. For tickets, go to angelinaarts.org.
