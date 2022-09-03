I’d like to start this column by recognizing a dedicated public servant and a true servant leader for our region of the state — my dear friend and colleague, Rep. James White.

As you may know, James recently announced his immediate resignation from the Texas House of Representatives so he could assume a new position as the executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. Having served alongside James these last few sessions in the Texas House, I have the deepest admiration and respect for him. I hope you will join me in thanking him for his public service and wishing him well in this new chapter of his life.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 57 that includes Angelina, Houston, Leon, Madison, San Augustine and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.