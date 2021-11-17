A prescribed burn is planned today in the Davy Crockett National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.

The burn unit is in Trinity County and is along FM 3154. The burn is 64 acres.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. There are several horse trails that traverse the unit that will be closed for the day.

Winds are predicted to be from the south.

Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. For questions, call (936) 655-2299.