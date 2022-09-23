Try to imagine being at the very bottom of a very deep, dark hole. Maybe some abandoned well, or whatever.
Try to sense how it feels being in a spot where no one can reach you. Maybe there’s someone at the top trying to help and maybe they’re letting you know there’s a rope up there perfect for helping you climb your way out of the pit.
But if you’re the one down at the bottom, you probably already know about what’s up on top. You probably already know there’s help awaiting. You likely can see the light way, way up there.
The problem?
If you’re at the bottom of a pit of depression or other mental health crises, you probably don’t care.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. It’s a beautiful, genuine effort to create awareness and an awesome attempt to possibly save someone who may feel he or she is at the bottom of one of those accursed pits.
I’ve been there. Right at the very bottom. I’m talking about being at the point where I didn’t feel there was any point in trying to go on with whatever life meant. It’s truly a bad place to exist, even for the short time I dealt with it. Unlike others who deal with severe, chronic depression and other mental health issues, mine was situational and temporary. Others fall into those holes as a regular part of their lives. It seems their entire existence is a series of constant battles just trying to climb their way back up again.
At my lowest, I knew there were forms of support. I knew all about the Suicide Hotline. Thanks to some good people with Veterans Affairs, I had a number and email for various contacts who would have been willing to help me work my way through some stuff.
But what some folks don’t seem to grasp — especially if they’ve never been down inside the pit — is that no matter how much help lies outside, the truth is the ones huddling at the bottom just don’t have the strength, or will, to do any reaching.
Try thinking of it this way: Someone up top has the rope and all the other tools ready to save someone. But they’re waiting for the person in the hole to reach up for help. “Hey, here’s a rope. Just reach up and grab it.”
It doesn’t always work that way.
So often, by the time one has sunken and settled to the bottom, he or she wants to stay there until the end. Until whatever pain they’re feeling finally goes away — by either leaving or by taking the person with it.
Yes, it sometimes means a person has just given up.
I’ve lost people close to me — friends and other loved ones — because of suicide. Some of them offered signs of trouble — the same warning signs publicized in an effort for us to understand when someone is sinking. It hurts to know I missed those signs from the friends I lost. In hindsight — the curse of any tragedy — I can see what I should have seen then.
But not everyone displays any outward sign of giving up. One day they’re seemingly happy and perfectly fine, and the next day we’re wondering what could possibly make them want to give up on this life.
They were buried in a hole, and none of us could see it. They’re the ones leaving us wondering “Why?” for the rest of our own lives.
I hear the multitude of “reasons” outsiders give when someone gives up. Those attempts at explanations range from fear of how others would view them — the mental health stigma is real and damaging — to “selfishness.” Seriously. As if the idea of being a burden and wanting to remove said burden from others is selfish.
In recent years, there have been efforts to erase the stigma. Some pretty well-known people have gone public with their struggles, letting others know there’s no shame in the battles.
Using a month to shine a bigger light is another way to help. Surely, there’s at least some comfort in knowing one isn’t alone.
Are these efforts enough? Not for everyone.
From my one experience, I learned a valuable lesson. Buried down inside those walls means one can’t see anything else. Saying “It’s going to get better” is a great effort, but those well-meaning words don’t exactly break down walls or fill the holes enough for one to walk out safely.
What I’ve seen help even more than words is for the concerned ones to reach out with a loving hand rather than waiting on the one suffering to do all the reaching.
At some point, a person truly wanting to help may have to do something way more uncomfortable than standing outside the hole.
A person hoping to help another might just have to climb right down inside the pit themselves.
Those helping hands can be even stronger than words.
