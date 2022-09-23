Try to imagine being at the very bottom of a very deep, dark hole. Maybe some abandoned well, or whatever.

Try to sense how it feels being in a spot where no one can reach you. Maybe there’s someone at the top trying to help and maybe they’re letting you know there’s a rope up there perfect for helping you climb your way out of the pit.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.