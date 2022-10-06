Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was charged Thursday morning with evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance following a chase. The chase ended when Gonzalez lost control of his car and wrecked in the 5000 block of Lotus Lane,
The Lufkin Police Department on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning worked a fatal motorcycle accident, a high-speed pursuit that ended in an accident and issued a warrant on a Lufkin man following a shooting.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, motorcyclist Hunter Thompson, 24, of Lufkin, was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work when he was hit head-on by a GMC pickup driven by Cesar David Del Villar Casillas, 35, of Lufkin, according to the city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Thompson was headed inbound, and Casillas was headed outbound when Casillas crossed the median, causing the accident, Pebsworth said. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.
“His family has been notified,” she said. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
Casillas was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. As of 10 a.m., he was awaiting booking at the Angelina County Jail.
Also this morning, Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
The incident happened after an officer attempted to stop Gonzalez’s Chevy Impala for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Avenue, according to Pebsworth. Gonzalez didn’t pull over and a pursuit ensued heading north on Raguet Street. Top speeds during the chase reached more than 100 mph.
The chase ended five minutes later in the 5000 block of Lotus Lane when Gonzalez lost control of his car and wrecked, Pebsworth said. His vehicle came to rest on its roof and damaged a business fence.
Pebsworth said Gonzalez ran away from the wreck but was arrested after he fell while trying to jump a fence. He also was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, she said.
Gonzalez remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 10 a.m.
Police on Wednesday night issued a warrant on Brandon Jaime, 17, of Lufkin, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting.
Brandon and his brother, Johan Jaime, 14, were fighting with another juvenile in a front yard in the 3200 block of Edwards Street. The juvenile’s father was trying to break up the fight when he was shot, according to Pebsworth.
He was then taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Brandon and Johan ran away, though it appears they were picked up in a vehicle shortly after, Pebsworth said.
“Because Jaime’s brother did not return home following the incident, his mother reported him as a runaway this morning,” she said.
Brandon Jaime is described as a 6-foot tall, 120-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, according to Pebsworth. Witnesses said he was wearing a camouflage hoodie with a black hood, jeans and tennis shoes. His brother is similar in appearance but with longer, curly hair.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the police department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips also can be submitted online at 639tips.com.
