The Lufkin Police Department on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning worked a fatal motorcycle accident, a high-speed pursuit that ended in an accident and issued a warrant on a Lufkin man following a shooting.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, motorcyclist Hunter Thompson, 24, of Lufkin, was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work when he was hit head-on by a GMC pickup driven by Cesar David Del Villar Casillas, 35, of Lufkin, according to the city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

