Sitting in a hospital room holding a newborn child 15 years ago, I had a seemingly neverending group of family and friends who came by to see the baby and wish me the best.
Somewhere along the way, they seemed to always get around to the same phrase.
“You’re gonna be a great dad.”
I know they all had the best of intentions, but it sort of had the feel of people who tell a kid before their first soccer game exactly how great they’re going to be. Then when the game starts, they sit back and watch the disaster ahead of them.
Maybe that’s why the same thought kept creeping up across my mind with a restless child for the next several months after those days in the hospital.
“Let’s worry about being a great dad later. For now, let’s just worry about getting through today.”
As the years have gone by, I realized that was one thing I had right.
Being a sports guy, one would think I at least had that part covered.
One would be wrong.
It all started when that cute bundle of joy from a few years back wanted to give softball a try. I worked with her in the yard trying to make sure she had her swing down and could at least throw the ball in the right direction.
When I knew she was ready, Sierra showed up to the park for practice with an oversized helmet and a glove she would use for a seat cushion more than for catching.
It was time to see if my preparation had paid off.
Apparently, it didn’t.
During a motivational speech at an early practice, Coach Wesley Price went for one of the obvious chants to pump up the team.
“What time is it?!”
Before the rest of the team could chime in with “game time!” Sierra had her own answer.
“Break time!”
During one game, the girls on the team would start their own cheer of “Who’s gonna win?” The other side would follow up with their team name of “Lil’ Outlaws.”
Sierra waited for her chance to make her own chant.
“Who’s gonna lose?”
About the same time she could proudly answer her own question, a coach was beside her to gently tell her that wasn’t really the way they do their chants on this team.
Sierra eventually found her niche on the soccer field and basketball court (not to mention in the classroom), but nothing can quite compare to her one-and-done year of youth softball, which ended with her team winning the championship and her parading her trophy around town like she was a member of the 2004 Red Sox.
Then it was time for Sierra’s sister, Spring, to try her hand at sports. She was always an Astros fan but never really one to take up softball. Maybe her sister’s year in the sport scared her away.
She hit the soccer field ready to roll. And in true Spring fashion, she was all over the place.
The two things I remember vividly are what I can safely say she didn’t learn from me.
There was the time when she scored a goal and decided she would do a cartwheel on the field.
At least she proved she was paying attention in her gymnastics classes.
Then there was the time when she decided she would actually sit down on the field while the game was still going on.
Fortunately an alert coach was there to scoop her up and make the quick trip to the sideline.
Then came Cameron and Jaylen, the two kids I officially added to my life years after they were born.
That’s when I decided it would be a good idea to try my hand at coaching. Well, to be honest, I wanted no part of it. My future wife, Barb, had other ideas.
I showed up to coach our first 8-year-old practice and thought just maybe we weren’t going to be so bad after all.
We had one of the best players in the league and a team that really had fun playing basketball. Cameron hustled all over the court, and the rest of the team seemed to have fun even on our worst days.
Just one thing was missing. An actual real coach.
Maybe it wasn’t a great sign of my coaching ability that the bottle-flip battles of the players on the sideline were met with the same intensity of the action on the basketball court.
Some of the players off that team still call me “Coach Josh” when they see me around.
I just hope they aren’t using that term too sarcastically.
Obviously my coaching impressed Jaylen enough that she called on me a few days before her basketball tryouts.
We worked on free throws, layups, passing, defense and everything else that made me quite the average high school basketball player.
Then as we worked our way to the finish line of workouts, one thing kept going through my head.
With how my direction on the court usually worked out, she doesn’t have a chance.
Fortunately enough for me, she somehow made the team.
I was pretty proud of myself until she recently picked up competitive cooking at her school.
Just a few months after starting, she was placing high in statewide competitions.
I could help her get on a basketball team, but being one of the best in the state was a different story.
The crazy part about this thing called fatherhood is that sports are in fact what I know best. Even when things go wrong, I have at least been around sports long enough that I can give an explanation.
Maybe the other team was better. Maybe you’ve got me as a coach. Or maybe you just have to work harder.
I still don’t have that luxury when it comes to the other questions that come along with fatherhood.
They’re the questions I don’t remember exactly reading about in “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.”
First there are the questions.
Why is someone mean?
Why do certain things have to be like they are?
Why did Mommy have to die so young?
I still haven’t found a really good answer for any of them.
Then there is the everyday circus that comes along with any dad having four teenagers in the house, three of those being girls.
Without my dad’s example, as well as a wife right there beside me, I’m not sure where I’d be.
I can’t remember how many times I’ve walked into the house or even gotten a text and come back around to the thought I had so many years ago.
“Let’s worry about being a great dad later. For now, let’s just worry about getting through today.”
Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there and to the ones like me just doing their best to get through another day.
